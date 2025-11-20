Collagen Could Be A Natural Way To Ease Osteoarthritis

Authored by Zena le Roux via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The word “collagen” comes from the Greek word for glue, and for good reason—it’s the main protein holding our bodies together. It’s especially critical for cartilage, the tissue that cushions our joints.

When osteoarthritis causes cartilage to wear down, collagen provides more than just structural support—it actively protects joints and helps them move more comfortably. That’s why collagen supplements are gaining ground as therapy for early osteoarthritis. The key is using the right type and amount.

Why Collagen Matters for Joint Health

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It forms a big part of tendons and ligaments, but unlike muscle or bone, it breaks down faster as we age. In fact, collagen loss starts as early as our 20s and 30s, and by the time we reach 80, up to 75 percent of the body’s collagen may be gone. Collagen loss can increase our susceptibility to injury and joint problems.

That’s where supplementation comes in.

“Collagen has shown potential as a supplement for managing osteoarthritis,” Dr. Deepak Ravindran, a pain medicine specialist, told The Epoch Times. Collagen supplements stimulate the body to produce more of its own collagen, which strengthens cartilage and lowers inflammation, he said.

Research suggests collagen can reduce joint pain and improve mobility. A systematic review involving 870 participants found that oral collagen supplementation relieved osteoarthritis symptoms. Other research has shown that approximately 40 milligrams per day may support cartilage preservation and repair, while providing meaningful pain relief.

“While some may dismiss collagen as hype, the research is gradually catching up, and it suggests measurable benefits,” Jodi Duval, a naturopathic physician and owner of Revital Health, who has seen collagen help patients with injury recovery, postnatal repair, and osteoarthritis, told The Epoch Times.

* * *

Collagen appears to benefit joints in two primary ways. First, it supports cartilage directly, helping cartilage cells produce more of the building blocks they need, boosting bone-forming cells and slowing the activity of bone-breaking cells.

Second, it works on inflammation—another driver of osteoarthritis. When cartilage breaks down, it can trigger an immune response that increases inflammatory molecules. Collagen appears to ease inflammation and slow further cartilage damage.

Type and Absorption

Not all collagens are the same. The type of collagen you choose—and how your body absorbs it—makes a big difference for joint health.

Hydrolyzed Collagen: The most studied form is hydrolyzed collagen. These are large collagen proteins that have been broken down into smaller peptides and amino acids, making them easier to absorb in the gut. Once in the bloodstream, they can travel directly to joint tissue, where they encourage cartilage cells to produce more cushioning tissue. This high level of absorption, known as bioavailability, is why hydrolyzed collagen is often favored in supplements for joint health.

Native (Undenatured) Collagen: This form functions in a distinctly different manner. Because it isn’t fully digested in the gut, it keeps its natural shape and interacts with the immune system. This process, called oral tolerance, essentially teaches the immune system not to attack joint cartilage. In doing so, native collagen helps reduce inflammation and protect the joints.

In simpler terms, hydrolyzed collagen provides building blocks for new cartilage, while native collagen helps calm the immune system to prevent further damage.

There are also different types of collagen based on where they’re found in the body.

Type 1 is found in skin, tendons, and bones, where it provides structure and strength. Type 2 is concentrated in cartilage and is critical for keeping joints resilient and flexible. Type 3 collagen is found in soft tissues, often working alongside type 1 collagen.

“Type 1 and 3 are better suited for skin and bones; type 2 for cartilage,” Duval said.

When assessing collagen products, Duval generally recommended focusing on hydrolyzed collagen peptides with proven absorption, ideally specifying type 2 if the goal is joint health.

Absorption can be further boosted by pairing collagen with other supportive compounds. Ingredients such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or glucosamine have been shown to enhance both the absorption and efficacy of collagen.

Duval also highlighted the importance of source transparency, noting that grass-fed bovine, wild-caught marine, or eggshell membrane collagen often provides higher quality than generic blends.

Avoid supplements with unnecessary fillers, sweeteners, or synthetic flavors, as they can interfere with absorption or increase inflammation, she said.

How Much Collagen Do You Need?

The next question is whether you’re actually getting enough to make a difference.

“For someone wanting to boost collagen, a mix of both diet and supplements is ideal,” Duval said.

On the dietary side, she pointed to slow-cooked broths, bone marrow, collagen-rich cuts of meat such as oxtail or beef cheeks, as well as chicken skin and fish skin. These foods naturally provide a spectrum of collagen types and gelatin, a protein derived from collagen.

Supplements can help fill the gap. Based on both research and her clinical experience, Duval generally recommends 10 to 15 grams per day, often split into smaller doses, specifically for joint pain and osteoarthritis. Clinical studies suggest that 10 to 20 grams daily, taken consistently over six to nine months, can improve daily function and ease symptoms in mild to moderate osteoarthritis. In severe cases, it’s less likely to reverse damage but may still provide some symptom relief. Side effects are rare, but some people may experience slight digestive discomfort or an allergic reaction if collagen is derived from fish, eggs, or other allergens.

More isn’t necessarily better. “Consistency matters more than mega-dosing,” Duval noted.

Timing may also play a role. Taking collagen peptides 30 to 60 minutes before exercise or rehabilitation therapy could enhance local collagen production, due to the boost in blood flow during activity, Duval said.

As each person’s health situation may differ, it’s best to consult a dietitian before taking supplements. Below is a recipe that most people can enjoy.

