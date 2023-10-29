COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Reduce A Major Beneficial Bacteria, Gut Biodiversity: Research

Authored by Marina Zhang via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Research has shown that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines reduce bacteria belonging to the Bifidobacteria genus, a common and beneficial gut bacteria. COVID vaccination is also linked to reduced gut biodiversity.

(Stjrw/Shutterstock)

Works by gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan, the CEO of ProgenaBiome, a microbiome genomic research laboratory, found that after COVID-19 vaccination, people's Bifidobacteria levels can fall by as much as 90 percent. Some of her unpublished data found that Bifidobacteria levels are negligible in vaccinated people.

Bifidobacteria are among the first microbes to colonize a baby's gastrointestinal tract as he or she passes through the mother's birth canal. They are believed to exert positive health effects on their host.

Bifidobacteria interact with the immune system, and their presence is linked with improved immunity against pathogens and cancer.

Dr. Hazan's prior works on hospitalized COVID-19 patients showed that patients who had severe COVID-19 tended to have no or low Bifidobacteria levels, whereas those with higher stores of Bifidobacteria tended to develop asymptomatic infection.

In her research, she came across a pair of siblings enrolled in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

"One sibling got placebo, and one got the vaccine. The one sibling that got the vaccine got harmed ... and she has no Bifidobacteria bacteria. Her brother, who got the placebo and was not harmed, has this Bifidobacteria," she told The Epoch Times. The Importance of Bifidobacteria The loss of Bifidobacteria was discovered by comparing microbiome diversity both before and after vaccination. Generally, the loss is transient, while it can persist for over nine months in more extreme cases.

There are also rare cases where patients' Bifidobacteria population increases. Dr. Hazan spoke about a patient's Bifidobacteria population more than doubling a month after vaccination. However, at six to nine months postvaccination, the patient's number of Bifidobacteria had fallen to zero.

Dr. Hazan said it is unknown why some people's Bifidobacteria levels rise after vaccination.

Bifidobacteria are a common probiotic, and it is well-established that humans can consume them to improve gut health. In fact, products containing Bifidobacteria make up trillions of dollars in the market share of the probiotic market.

The absence of Bifidobacteria microbes is linked to chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Some studies have shown that the administration of probiotic Bifidobacteria can help improve diabetic conditions and help fight cancer. Loss of Other Microbes After Vaccination Some patients may have other microbiomes missing after vaccination, and trying to track down what microbes the patient might have had before vaccination involves difficult forensics work, according to Dr. Hazan.

One study by researchers from Hong Kong found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccine administration was directly linked to reduced gut biodiversity, resulting in a loss of at least 10 different microbes.

While some vaccinated people saw an increase in certain bacteria, vaccination reduced overall microbiome diversity.

The authors also noted that the risks of common adverse reactions like fever, headaches, pain at injection sites, and so on may also be linked to the bacteria in the gut. For example, patients with high Bifidobacteria tended to be less inclined to develop vaccine adverse reactions.

A gut microbiome with low biodiversity is associated with poor health and aging. After birth, babies develop a highly diverse gut microbiome. As they age, they lose this diversity as they develop diseases, take antibiotics and drugs, eat unhealthily, sleep less, etc.

Bifidobacteria can comprise up to 95 percent of the baby's gut microbiome during infancy. This then declines and stabilizes at under 10 percent in adulthood.

Yet Dr. Hazan has seen cases of babies breastfed by vaccinated mothers possessing no Bifidobacteria. The long-term consequences of this are unknown, especially since Bifidobacteria are involved in building a person's immune system.

The increasing awareness of the importance of the gut microbiome in health has led some parents to freeze their baby's first stool for fecal transplant in the future, internal physician Dr. Yusuf Saleeby told The Epoch Times. As the baby grows and his or her microbiome depletes, the fecal sample may be transplanted to correct the gut microbiome composition.

"If the child gets sick and there's dysbiosis, the parents can go back to the company ... and reinoculate those microbes back into the baby, to try to bring back what the baby should have had," he explained.