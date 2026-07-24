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Deaths Now Outnumber Births In 17 US States

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Natural population growth is slowing across much of America.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates, 17 states recorded more deaths than births between July 2024 and July 2025, up from only four states during much of the 2010s.

Using U.S. Census Bureau data, Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld created this map showing natural population change in every state.

Because the measure excludes domestic and international migration, it highlights where population growth increasingly depends on people moving in.

Natural Population Change by State

The table below ranks every state by natural population change between July 2024 and July 2025, highlighting where births continued to outpace deaths—and where they no longer did.

StateNatural Population Change
Jul 2024–Jul 2025
Pennsylvania-10,708
West Virginia-7,887
Maine-5,019
Michigan-4,998
Oregon-3,764
Mississippi-2,607
Alabama-2,188
New Hampshire-2,167
New Mexico-1,885
Vermont-1,769
Florida-1,333
Arkansas-1,224
Ohio-729
Delaware-554
Rhode Island-304
Montana-90
Kentucky-83
Missouri177
Wyoming295
South Carolina564
Wisconsin1,161
Hawaii2,024
Connecticut2,283
District of Columbia2,516
Oklahoma2,559
South Dakota2,605
North Dakota2,630
Louisiana2,774
Iowa2,949
Nevada3,051
Alaska3,308
Tennessee3,597
Kansas4,951
Nebraska6,136
Idaho6,900
Massachusetts8,419
Indiana8,561
Illinois10,903
Maryland11,444
Minnesota12,071
Virginia13,817
North Carolina15,129
Washington17,230
Colorado20,608
Utah24,961
New Jersey26,023
Georgia28,631
Arizona20,914
New York42,815
California109,715
Texas157,711

Pennsylvania recorded the nation’s largest natural decline (-10.7K), followed by West Virginia, Maine, and Michigan. Most states with natural decreases were concentrated in the Northeast and Appalachia, regions that include several states with some of the country’s oldest populations.

Florida also recorded more deaths than births, yet remained one of America’s fastest-growing states because of migration.

The South remained the engine of natural population growth. Texas (+158K), Georgia (+29K), and North Carolina (+15K) posted strong gains. California (+110K) and New York (+43K) also recorded far more births than deaths despite slower overall population growth.

America’s Population Is Increasingly Shaped by Migration

Natural population change tells only part of the story.

Several states with more deaths than births, including Florida, Maine, and Pennsylvania, can still grow overall when migration offsets their natural decline. Others continue losing population even after attracting newcomers.

Meanwhile, states such as Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona benefit from both natural population growth and migration, helping drive some of the country’s fastest population gains.

As America’s population ages and birth rates remain historically low, natural population growth is becoming less common. For a growing number of states, migration—not births—is now the primary driver of population growth, making migration trends increasingly important to their long-term demographic outlook.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on immigration’s role in U.S. population growth by state.

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