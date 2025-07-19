Nearly Two Dozen Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd Outside Los Angeles Nightclub

Chaos erupted outside an East Hollywood nightclub early Saturday morning after a vehicle plowed into a crowd, leaving at least 20 people injured.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department stated, "Initial reports of an unknown vehicle into a crowd, 20+ patients. Estimated 4-5 in at least critical condition, 8-10 in serious condition, 10-15 in fair condition."

AP News quoted Capt. Adam Van Gerpen, who said dozens of people were waiting along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, waiting to enter a nightclub, when a Nissan Versa struck them.

NEW: A car plowed into a crowd near Santa Monica Blvd and Vermont in East Hollywood, injuring over 20 people.



Driver reportedly lost consciousness, hit a taco cart, then slammed into a crowd outside a club.



At least 3 critical, 6 serious. pic.twitter.com/lkllOL6Ipk — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) July 19, 2025

Van Gerpen said first responders discovered one patient had been shot, but details remain scant.

He said, "They were all standing in line going into a nightclub. There was a taco cart out there, so they were ... getting some food, waiting to go in. And there's also a valet line there," adding, "The valet podium was taken out, the taco truck was taken out, and then a large number of people were impacted by the vehicle."

"This is under police investigation," Van Gerpen. "This will be a large investigation with the LAPD."

Local authorities have not confirmed whether the crash was a car ramming attack or triggered by a medical episode.