Nearly Two Dozen Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd Outside Los Angeles Nightclub

by Tyler Durden
Chaos erupted outside an East Hollywood nightclub early Saturday morning after a vehicle plowed into a crowd, leaving at least 20 people injured. 

The Los Angeles City Fire Department stated, "Initial reports of an unknown vehicle into a crowd, 20+ patients. Estimated 4-5 in at least critical condition, 8-10 in serious condition, 10-15 in fair condition."

AP News quoted Capt. Adam Van Gerpen, who said dozens of people were waiting along Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, waiting to enter a nightclub, when a Nissan Versa struck them. 

Van Gerpen said first responders discovered one patient had been shot, but details remain scant. 

He said, "They were all standing in line going into a nightclub. There was a taco cart out there, so they were ... getting some food, waiting to go in. And there's also a valet line there," adding, "The valet podium was taken out, the taco truck was taken out, and then a large number of people were impacted by the vehicle."

"This is under police investigation," Van Gerpen. "This will be a large investigation with the LAPD."

Local authorities have not confirmed whether the crash was a car ramming attack or triggered by a medical episode. 

