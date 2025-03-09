Dr. Peter McCullough Links Bird Flu Outbreak To USDA Gain-Of-Function Experiment In Georgia

Dr. Peter McCullough told The HighWire's Del Bigtree that the current strain of bird flu likely resulted from gain-of-function research conducted at the USDA Poultry Research Laboratory in Athens, Georgia.

"This strain of bird flu is different. This looks like it actually came from serial passage research done at the USDA Poultry Research Laboratory in Athens, Georgia ... We're so sure of it that we've published this in a peer-reviewed paper … and it hasn't been disputed by any of the public health officials. We cite the USDA research." McCullough told Bigtree.

McCullough continued, "Serial passage is when a blend of viral strains is intentionally put in a mallard duck. They were trying to see which strain would pass to other mallard ducks. The mallard duck is studied because its gullet is where the virus attaches and doesn't go into the lungs. And indeed, they found CLADE 23446 that looked like it transmitted ... and sure enough, Athens was where the first cases were found."

"The mallard ducks could spread it all over and in migratory waterfowl. It quickly spread into mammals, and now up to 40 different species of mammals," McCullough said.

He pointed out that USDA officials have generally used biosecurity measures such as "sterilizing the entire farm" to stop the spread, adding, "Well, that doesn't work because the mallard ducks would just continue to re-infect the farms."

FOWL PLAY | EP 414 @P_McCulloughMD on Bird Flu & Gain-of-Function research; @JeffereyJaxen on new spike protein science;@DelBigtree on RFK Jr.’s recent measles Op-Ed; @matthewlguthrie reveals stories of those silenced during COVID vaccine trials. https://t.co/lcNXmL5XlT — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) March 6, 2025

McCullough cited research by Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist and foundation administrator at the McCullough Foundation...

Yes, our study concluded that the current H5N1 bird flu outbreak may have originated from the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory—and not a single U.S. government agency has challenged our findings. https://t.co/vbGwDJ7ZVR pic.twitter.com/TOhZA1jPqq — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) March 8, 2025

"The current bird flu outbreak is likely the result of gain-of-function serial passage experiments at the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory—exacerbated by mass culling practices," McCullough Foundation wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Malone previously commented on McCullough's research on the origin of the virus.

I call BS. Mccullough has the same conflict of interest as scott gottleib, just that TWC is smaller than Pfizer — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 1, 2025

The origin debate of the latest bird flu strain has been circulating social media in recent months after mass cullings of chickens by the Biden-Harris administration left the Trump administration with a historic mess...

US Scours World For Egg Supplies After Biden's "Insane Slaughter Of 150 Million Chickens" https://t.co/5TOgzfe5sQ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 7, 2025

Like Covid-19, perhaps decades of unelected bureaucrats funding gain-of-function research should be heavily scrutinized by the Trump administration. Perhaps it's time for an executive order to put an end to this madness—before the next man-made outbreak emerges.

And now you know why egg prices are high... Maybe the blame should be placed on government scientists and response...

.@elonmusk and @DOGE should investigate the @USDA "Mass Culling Cycle of Devastation" that has already wasted over $1.25 billion in taxpayer money, disrupted America's food supply chain, led to chicken-to-human transmission, and failed to stop H5N1 bird flu. pic.twitter.com/bAmPGFdoed — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) March 9, 2025

