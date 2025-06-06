E. Coli Detected In Ground Beef Products Distributed To Whole Foods

Authored by Rudy Blalock via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Certain ground beef products distributed to Whole Foods Market locations nationwide have been pulled from shelves due to potential E. coli contamination, according to a June 3 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) notice.

Image of the ground beef product detected to have been infected with E. Coli. Courtesy of June 3/FSIS public safety alert

The alert applies to 1-pound vacuum-packed packages of “ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT,” marked with “Use or Freeze By 06-19-25” and “Use or Freeze By 06-20-25.”

The meat products, produced on May 22 and May 23, 2025, bear the establishment number “EST. 4027” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS.

While a recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase, FSIS urges consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for the ground beef.

The product was initially shipped to distributor locations in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland, where it was then distributed to Whole Foods Market stores across the United States, the agency said.

The potential contamination was discovered when the producer of the products alerted FSIS that ground beef shipped into commerce had tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of illness associated from consumption of the affected products. Regardless, FSIS advises anyone concerned about a possible illness to contact a health care provider.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially life-threatening bacterium that can cause symptoms such as dehydration, bloody diarrhea, or abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure, with most cases occurring three to four days after ingestion.

Most individuals recover within a week, but some, especially children under five and the elderly, may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of kidney failure.

FSIS notes that HUS is characterized by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output, and urges anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some consumers may still have the affected ground beef in their possession.

The agency advises, “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

FSIS says that all consumers should safely prepare raw meat products and only eat ground beef that has been cooked to an internal temperature of at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

For food safety questions, consumers can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Problems with meat, poultry, or egg products can also be reported online 24 hours a day via the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/, according to the agency.

From NTD News