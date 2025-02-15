"Elon Musk Is The Father": Ashley St. Clair Reveals Secret Birth Five Months Ago

Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer known for 'America First' views, revealed on Friday evening that she had given birth to a child fathered by Elon Musk.

Wore my MAGA hat on the plane and made it out alive. A true accomplishment in the world of deranged liberals. pic.twitter.com/ClH1teGsEP — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) July 30, 2019

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," St. Clair wrote on X.

She continued, "I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Musk has not confirmed St. Clair's claim. However, if true, this would mean the special government employee running DOGE and juggling SpaceX and Tesla, among other companies, now has thirteen children.

In a separate post on X hours later, St. Clair thanked followers and said she would be logged off the social media platform "for a while."

"In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists," she wrote, adding, "Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while."

In all sincerity, appreciate the kind words. Wish I did not feel the need to make a statement. Kids should be off limits for journalists



Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Daily Mail noted, "Musk has at least 12 other children with three women: Justine Wilson, Claire Elise Boucher AKA Grimes, and Shivon Zilis."

Musk has been one of the loudest voices on the demographic timebomb unfolding across the Western world.

This is how great civilizations throughout history have ended.



People assume it was due to conquest, but it was actually often simply too much prosperity leading to low birth rate and population collapse, which ultimately enabled them to be conquered. https://t.co/ncrHlx7lPG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

In 2022, he said: "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

"We're not overpopulated, we're underpopulated ... need to have babies by whatever means, whether it's IVF, surrogacy, whatever the case may be," Musk told a crowd on the campaign trail last fall.

ELON: WE NEED TO HAVE BABIES BY WHATEVER MEANS POSSIBLE



“I still run into a lot of people who think Earth is overpopulated.



So I'm hammering this point: We're not overpopulated, we're underpopulated.



We need to have babies by whatever means, whether it's IVF, surrogacy,… pic.twitter.com/esaPWVf9PB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 15, 2025

Also, on the campaign trail last August, President Trump said in-vitro fertilization would either be covered by the government or insurance companies.

"We are going to be, under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment," Trump said before adding, "We're going to be mandating that the insurance company pay."

Several weeks ago, Vice President JD Vance declared he wants "more babies in the United States of America."

🚨JD VANCE: "Let me put it very simply. I want more babies in the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/uNuiqG1GxS — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 24, 2025

VP Vance noted that the US had "failed a generation" by celebrating abortion.

He added: "We need a culture that celebrates life at all stages, one that recognizes and truly believes that the benchmark of national success is not a GDP number or our stock market, but whether people feel that they can raise thriving and healthy families, in our country."

Trump's second term will focus on restoring the family unit - something Marxists within the Democratic Party have been hellbent on destroying for half a century.

As for St. Clair's claim, we're sure Musk will be lining up a post for that ...

... and maybe even with a meme.

