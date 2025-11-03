FDA Recalls Supplements Sold At Sam's Club Linked To Salmonella Outbreak

Authored by Jacki Thrapp via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 31 issued a nationwide recall of powder supplements sold at Sam’s Club after 11 salmonella infections were reported.

The price of gas on a sign at Sam's Club in Annapolis, Md., on March 30, 2020. Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Health officials recalled Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder Supplements, sold at the members-only division of Walmart, after people fell ill between May and September.

Three were hospitalized and eight others reported falling ill.

Infections were mostly reported on the East Coast, such as in Florida, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, and Virginia. There have also been reports of illness in Kansas and Michigan.

The supplements, sold nationwide at Sam’s Club and online, contained moringa leaf powder that health officials suspect may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

But FDA investigators fear that the Sam’s Club supplements may not be the only product contaminated with the problematic batch of moringa leaf powder from a farm in Johdpur, India.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention interviewed 10 of the 11 people who fell ill and even though nine of them admitted to eating powdered dietary supplements, only six reported eating Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder specifically. Three others reported consuming products containing moringa leaf powder from a different brand.

“The implicated lot of moringa powder was supplied to multiple U.S. distributors,” the FDA said.

The FDA’s recall includes all Member’s Mark Super Greens dietary supplement powder, “regardless of lot codes and best by/use before dates.”

“FDA is working to determine the point of contamination and what additional products were made with the implicated lot of moringa leaf powder,” the FDA added.

The Virginia Department of Health and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have collected samples from two of those affected. Both tested positive for salmonella.

The product has been removed from store shelves and health officials urge Americans not to eat, sell, or serve the product. They suggest people who bought it either throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

The Epoch Times reached out to Walmart for comment.

Symptoms of salmonella infection can occur within a few hours to several days after eating food contaminated with the harmful bacteria.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. It can last four to seven days.

Seniors, children under the age of five and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Salmonella is one of the most common forms of food poisoning, according to the Cleveland Clinic. More than a million people get salmonella every year, and about 420 cases are fatal.