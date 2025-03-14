Flu Vaccine Exposed: The Shocking NIH Discovery They Don't Want You To Know

Via The Vigilant Fox,

Two decades ago, CBS aired a bombshell report on the flu shot, revealing a truth that health officials didn’t want to admit. Despite flu shot uptake among seniors skyrocketing from 15% to 65%, flu deaths continued to climb.

NIH scientists were devastated. They expected the data to confirm the vaccine’s effectiveness. But instead, their own research shattered that assumption. So they assumed other factors must be “masking the true benefits of the shots.”

However, as Sharyl Attkisson reported at the time, “No matter how they crunched the numbers, they got the same disappointing result. Flu shots have not reduced deaths among the elderly.”

WATCH:

Atkisson, the reporter in the above clip, later left mainstream news to become an independent journalist focused on exposing Big Pharma, government corruption, and mainstream media lies.

Going back to the story, the scientists looked at the flu shot data of other countries in hopes of finding more optimistic data. But what they found instead was “the same poor results in Australia, France, Canada, and the UK.”

You can read their disappointing study here.

Rather than re-evaluating their approach, health officials doubled down. The CDC refused to acknowledge the failure and instead proposed a “roundabout way” of protecting seniors. Their new strategy? Inject kids to “protect grandma.”

Sound familiar? They used the same playbook during COVID. When the pharmaceutical product didn’t work as promised, they pushed mass vaccination of children—not to protect them, but to “shield vulnerable adults.”

This strategy failed 20 years ago, yet they’re still pushing the same flawed tactic today—despite children having nothing to gain while taking all the risk.

This disturbing reality prompted Kurt Metzger of The Jimmy Dore Show to say, “If they were doing this 20 years ago, they managed to make the same mistake again. That’s a little bit hard to believe it’s a mistake.”