Giga-Vaxxed Fauci Somehow Contracts Ultra-Rare West Nile Virus On Heels Of COVID-19 Infection

Talk about bad luck!

Former NAIAD Director Anthony Fauci - who outsourced risky COVID gain-of-function research to a shoddy Chinese lab, and was then put in charge of handling a COVID pandemic that broke out down the street from said lab - has somehow contracted the ultra-rare West Nile virus right on the heels of a nasty COVID infection.

Fauci, 83, was hospitalized for six days and is now at home recuperating from the mosquito-borne disease, the Washington Post reports.

"Tony Fauci has been hospitalized with a case of West Nile virus. He is now home and is recovering. A full recovery is expected," said a spokesperson.

According to the report, Fauci has no idea how he got West Nile - a mosquito-borne illness that can cause fever, body aches, diarrhea and rash - and for which there is no vaccine or treatment.

Amazingly, there have been just 216 human cases of West Nile reported across 33 states so far this year, according to the CDC. Last year, 1,800 people were sent to the hospital with West Nile, which killed 182 people.

Earlier this month, the 83-year-old revealed that he caught COVID for a third time despite having been "vaccinated and boosted six times."

Dr. Fauci has COVID again for the third time and has been vaccinated and boosted six times



pic.twitter.com/Gsdz9bDCbP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 12, 2024

So in late September / early August, Fauci catches COVID. Then he somehow catches the ultra-rare West Nile virus and is hospitalized. What are the odds?

In 2021, Fauci famously said "If you get vaccinated, you are protected," and "When people get vaccinated, they can feel safe that they are not gonna get infected."

What are the chances a guy who's clearly comfortable lying... is lying again?