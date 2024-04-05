Great, Now Band-Aids Pose Cancer Risk Thanks To 'Forever Chemicals'

Major medical bandages, including from brands Band-Aid and Curad, were found to contain dangerous levels of 'forever chemicals' linked to cancer, according to a new report.

The chemical, fluorine, was found in over two-dozen different bandages, the Daily Mail reports.

PFAS chemicals are sometimes used to make adhesives, and investigators believe they are products of the normal manufacturing process. Fluorine, which is also used to make rocket fuel, can lead to skin burns and eye damage, but it is most dangerous when inhaled. Dr Linda Birnbaum, a toxicologist and former head of the National Toxicology Program who co-led the lab testing, said the fact that risky chemicals come in direct contact with open wounds was 'troubling'.

Once in the bloodstream, PFAS can embed themselves in healthy tissues, where they can begin to damage the immune system, liver, kidneys and other organs.

Out of 40 bandages from 18 brands tested by an EPA-certified lab, researchers found detectable levels of fluorine in 26 of them. The testing, funded by consumer watchdog blog Mamavation and Environmental Health News, looked for PFAS chemicals in the absorbent pads and adhesive flaps of bandages sold at major retailers, including Rite Aid, Walmart, CVS and other places.

Fluorine levels above 100 parts per million were found in Band-Aid, Care Science, Curad, CVS Health, Equate, First Honey, Rite Aid brand, Solimo (Amazon brand), and Up & Up (Target) branded bandages.

"Because bandages are placed upon open wounds, it's troubling to learn that they may be also exposing children and adults to PFAS," said Dr. Birnbaum. "It's obvious from the data that PFAS are not needed for wound care, so it's important that the industry remove their presence to protect the public from PFAS and opt instead for PFAS-free materials."

PFAS substances contain bonds between carbon and fluorine atoms, creating one very resilient chemical that can remain in the environment for years or even decades. The chemicals are everywhere, most commonly in water and stain-repellent products, as well as nonstick cookware. Teflon, the kitchen staple nonstick coating is made with a fluorocarbon called polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). -Daily Mail

According to a report by the CDC, PFAS have been found in the blood of 97% of Americans. They're also found in menstruation products.

In January of 2023, underwear manufacturer Thinx agreed to settle a class action lawsuit over 'forever chemicals' found in the crotch of their underwear for $4 million.

The Daily Mail has provided a list of bandages containing PFAS:

Band-Aid Flexible Fabric Comfortable Protection Bandages (older sample that was likely 7-8 years old and not available in stores anymore) — 188 ppm organic fluorine on absorbent pad Band-Aid OURTONE Flexible Fabric BR45 Bandages — 262 ppm organic fluorine on absorbent pad Band-Aid OURTONE Flexible Fabric BR55 Bandages — 250 ppm organic fluorine on absorbent pad. Band-Aid OURTONE Flexible Fabric BR65 Bandages — 260 ppm organic fluorine on absorbent pads and 374 ppm on the sticky flaps. Care Science Antibacterial Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages — 328 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps Curad Assorted Bandaids 4-Sided Seal — 140 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps CVS Health C60 Flexible Fabric Antibacterial Bandages — 201 ppm organic fluorine on absorbent pad CVS Health C70 Flexible Fabric Sterile Bandages — 124 ppm organic fluorine on absorbent pad and 272 ppm on the sticky flaps CVS Health C80 Flexible Fabric Antibacterial Bandages — 128 ppm organic fluorine in absorbent pad Equate (Walmart) Flexible Fabric Bandages Antibacterial — 118 ppm organic fluorine on absorbent pad and 165 ppm on the sticky flaps. Equate (Walmart) SKIN TONE Antibacterial Bandages Flexible Fabric (darkest shade) — 197 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 251 ppm on the sticky flaps Equate (Walmart) SKIN TONE Antibacterial Bandages Flexible Fabric (medium to dark shade) — 112 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad Equate (Walmart) SKIN TONE Antibacterial Bandages Flexible Fabric (medium to light shade) — 120 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad First Honey Manuka Bandages — 157 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps Rite Aid First Aid Advanced Antibacterial Fabric Adhesive Bandages — 101 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 181 parts per million (ppm) in the sticky flaps. Solimo (Amazon Brand) Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages — 104 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps UP & UP (Target) Flexible Fabric Bandages — 256 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 253 parts per million (ppm) on the sticky flaps.

How lovely.