Horrific New Data Reveals Thousands Of Children Mutilated Under Biden Regime

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

New revelations from the Stop The Harm Database expose a grim reality: between 2019 and 2023, thousands of American children were subjected to life-altering surgeries, hormone treatments, and puberty blockers in the name of transgender ideology.

According to the data compiled by medical watchdog group Do No Harm, 5,747 minors underwent surgical procedures often described as mutilation, including mastectomies and other invasive operations.

Another 8,579 children received hormones and puberty blockers, chemicals that disrupt natural development and carry severe long-term risks like infertility and bone density loss.

In total, 13,994 minors endured some form of sex change treatment, while a shocking 62,682 prescriptions for these interventions were written for kids.

These numbers highlight the peak of the transgender push under the Biden administration, where progressive policies enabled hospitals and clinics to profit handsomely—raking in nearly $120 million from these procedures on vulnerable youth.

The database, drawing from insurance claims across the U.S., shows the majority of these cases occurred in liberal strongholds like California, Oregon, and Washington, where resistance to safeguards was fiercest.

This comes amid growing backlash against the transgender agenda targeting children.

As we previously detailed, a psychologist and surgeon faced a successful lawsuit for approving and performing a double mastectomy on a 16-year-old girl who later detransitioned. The case underscores how rushed approvals without proper safeguards have left countless lives in ruins.

More recently, a plastic surgeon publicly apologized for remaining silent while training at NYU Langone Health, where gender-affirming surgeries on minors were routine. He credited President Trump’s clear stance against such practices for shifting the tide.

These developments signal a reckoning for a medical establishment that prioritized ideology over evidence. With Trump’s administration threatening to withhold federal funds from facilities performing these operations, the era of unchecked experimentation on children appears to be crumbling.

Parents, coerced by threats of suicide risks amplified by activists, handed over their kids to a system driven by financial incentives and political pressure. Now, as detransitioners speak out and lawsuits mount, accountability must follow. No more hiding behind “affirming care”.

