How American Life Expectancy Compares To Its Peers

For decades, Americans could expect to live about as long as their peers in other wealthy countries... but today, that story is changing.

Based on a 2025 analysis by Peterson-KFF, American life expectancy is now lagging significantly behind comparable nations, with the gap growing wider than ever before.

From chronic diseases to healthcare disparities, multiple factors are contributing to Americans dying younger. In this infographic, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu takes a look at how the U.S. stacks up—and how quickly it’s falling behind.

Data and Discussion

The data we used to create this graphic is included in the table below.

The comparable country group is based on averages across 11 nations: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

Year U.S. (yrs) Comparable Country

Average (yrs) 1980 73.7 74.6 1981 74.1 74.8 1982 74.5 75.1 1983 74.6 75.3 1984 74.7 75.7 1985 74.7 75.7 1986 74.7 76 1987 74.9 76.4 1988 74.9 76.5 1989 75.1 76.7 1990 75.4 76.9 1991 75.5 77.1 1992 75.8 77.3 1993 75.5 77.4 1994 75.7 77.8 1995 75.8 77.8 1996 76.1 78.1 1997 76.5 78.4 1998 76.7 78.6 1999 76.7 78.7 2000 76.8 79 2001 77 79.3 2002 77 79.4 2003 77.2 79.5 2004 77.6 80.1 2005 77.6 80.2 2006 77.8 80.6 2007 78.1 80.8 2008 78.2 81 2009 78.5 81.2 2010 78.7 81.4 2011 78.7 81.6 2012 78.8 81.6 2013 78.8 81.8 2014 78.9 82.1 2015 78.7 81.9 2016 78.7 82.2 2017 78.6 82.3 2018 78.7 82.3 2019 78.8 82.6 2020 77 82 2021 76.4 82.2 2022 77.5 82.2 2023 78.4 82.5

Higher Spending, Lower Life Expectancy

According to Peterson-KFF, the U.S. has the lowest life expectancy among large, wealthy countries despite outspending its peers on healthcare.

In 2023, health spending per capita in the U.S. climbed to $13,432, versus $7,393 for the same 11 nation peer group.

This disconnect suggests inefficiencies, unequal access, and other systemic problems in the U.S. healthcare system are preventing resources from translating into longer, healthier lives.

Chronic Diseases Drag American Life Expectancy Down

A key factor behind the stagnation of life expectancy in the U.S. is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

This includes kidney disease, which in 2021 claimed 41 lives per 100,000 in the U.S., versus just 28 per 100,000 for the comparable country group.

If you’re enjoying our content, check out this graphic showing global obesity projections by 2050 on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.