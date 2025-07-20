How Do You Measure Up?

How does average penis size compare across different countries?

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, maps global data on average erect penis length, offering a visual ranking of 142 countries.

The data for this visualization was compiled by Data Pandas. It combines figures from Veale et al. (2014), Lynn (2013), and additional public health surveys to present average erect penis lengths by country. All measurements are listed in both centimeters and inches for comparison.

Country Length in cm Length in Inches 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 13.7 5.4 🇦🇱 Albania 12.9 5.1 🇩🇿 Algeria 13.2 5.2 🇦🇴 Angola 15.7 6.2 🇦🇷 Argentina 13.6 5.3 🇦🇲 Armenia 13.1 5.2 🇦🇺 Australia 14.4 5.7 🇦🇹 Austria 13.4 5.3 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 13.7 5.4 🇧🇭 Bahrain 11.6 4.6 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 11.2 4.4 🇧🇾 Belarus 14.0 5.5 🇧🇪 Belgium 13.8 5.4 🇧🇿 Belize 15.8 6.2 🇧🇹 Bhutan 11.1 4.4 🇧🇴 Bolivia 14.7 5.8 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 14.0 5.5 🇧🇷 Brazil 15.7 6.2 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 14.7 5.8 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 13.9 5.5 🇰🇭 Cambodia 9.8 3.9 🇨🇲 Cameroon 15.4 6.0 🇨🇦 Canada 13.9 5.5 🇨🇻 Cape Verde 14.1 5.5 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 14.0 5.5 🇹🇩 Chad 15.4 6.1 🇨🇱 Chile 14.6 5.7 🇨🇳 China 12.9 5.1 🇨🇴 Colombia 16.8 6.6 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 13.8 5.4 🇭🇷 Croatia 13.5 5.3 🇨🇺 Cuba 15.9 6.2 🇨🇾 Cyprus 12.2 4.8 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 12.9 5.1 🇩🇰 Denmark 15.1 5.9 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 14.7 5.8 🇨🇩 DR Congo 16.6 6.5 🇪🇨 Ecuador 17.6 6.9 🇪🇬 Egypt 13.9 5.5 🇸🇻 El Salvador 12.7 5.0 🇪🇷 Eritrea 14.4 5.7 🇪🇪 Estonia 13.8 5.4 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 12.2 4.8 🇫🇮 Finland 13.6 5.4 🇫🇷 France 14.5 5.7 🇬🇲 Gambia 13.8 5.4 🇬🇪 Georgia 13.9 5.5 🇩🇪 Germany 14.5 5.7 🇬🇭 Ghana 16.0 6.3 🇬🇷 Greece 12.2 4.8 🇬🇱 Greenland 12.6 4.9 🇬🇹 Guatemala 13.2 5.2 🇬🇾 Guyana 14.8 5.8 🇭🇹 Haiti 14.4 5.7 🇭🇳 Honduras 12.4 4.9 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 11.2 4.4 🇭🇺 Hungary 13.4 5.3 🇮🇸 Iceland 13.3 5.2 🇮🇳 India 12.9 5.1 🇮🇩 Indonesia 10.4 4.1 🇮🇷 Iran 11.6 4.6 🇮🇶 Iraq 11.4 4.5 🇮🇪 Ireland 12.8 5.0 🇮🇱 Israel 12.3 4.8 🇮🇹 Italy 12.5 4.9 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast 15.2 6.0 🇯🇲 Jamaica 16.3 6.4 🇯🇵 Japan 11.3 4.4 🇯🇴 Jordan 13.5 5.3 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 12.2 4.8 🇰🇪 Kenya 15.0 5.9 🇰🇮 Kiribati 14.2 5.6 🇰🇼 Kuwait 11.4 4.5 🇱🇦 Laos 10.1 4.0 🇱🇻 Latvia 13.4 5.3 🇱🇧 Lebanon 15.5 6.1 🇱🇾 Libya 13.7 5.4 🇱🇹 Lithuania 13.3 5.2 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 12.5 4.9 🇲🇽 Mexico 14.1 5.5 🇲🇩 Moldova 13.8 5.4 🇲🇳 Mongolia 12.8 5.0 🇲🇪 Montenegro 13.6 5.3 🇲🇦 Morocco 13.9 5.5 🇲🇲 Myanmar 10.1 4.0 🇳🇵 Nepal 10.0 3.9 🇳🇱 Netherlands 15.6 6.1 🇳🇨 New Caledonia 13.2 5.2 🇳🇿 New Zealand 14.5 5.7 🇳🇬 Nigeria 17.0 6.7 🇰🇵 North Korea 9.6 3.8 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 14.0 5.5 🇳🇴 Norway 14.3 5.6 🇴🇲 Oman 11.6 4.5 🇵🇰 Pakistan 11.4 4.5 🇵🇸 Palestine 15.1 5.9 🇵🇦 Panama 14.2 5.6 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 13.6 5.4 🇵🇾 Paraguay 15.5 6.1 🇵🇪 Peru 13.8 5.4 🇵🇭 Philippines 10.9 4.3 🇵🇱 Poland 14.1 5.6 🇵🇹 Portugal 13.8 5.4 🇶🇦 Qatar 12.4 4.9 🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo 17.3 6.8 🇷🇴 Romania 12.7 5.0 🇷🇺 Russia 14.2 5.6 🇼🇸 Samoa 12.9 5.1 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 12.4 4.9 🇸🇳 Senegal 15.9 6.3 🇷🇸 Serbia 13.5 5.3 🇸🇬 Singapore 11.2 4.4 🇸🇰 Slovakia 12.9 5.1 🇸🇮 Slovenia 12.7 5.0 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 13.1 5.2 🇿🇦 South Africa 14.0 5.5 🇰🇷 South Korea 10.8 4.3 🇪🇸 Spain 12.3 4.8 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 10.2 4.0 🇸🇩 Sudan 16.7 6.6 🇸🇷 Suriname 12.0 4.7 🇸🇪 Sweden 14.1 5.5 🇨🇭 Switzerland 13.0 5.1 🇸🇾 Syria 13.1 5.2 🇹🇼 Taiwan 11.2 4.4 🇹🇿 Tanzania 11.5 4.5 🇹🇭 Thailand 9.4 3.7 🇹🇴 Tonga 12.9 5.1 🇹🇳 Tunisia 14.6 5.8 🇹🇷 Turkey 13.7 5.4 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 13.5 5.3 🇺🇦 Ukraine 12.9 5.1 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 11.2 4.4 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 14.3 5.6 🇺🇸 United States 12.9 5.1 🇺🇾 Uruguay 13.4 5.3 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 13.4 5.3 🇻🇪 Venezuela 16.9 6.7 🇻🇳 Vietnam 10.2 4.0 🇾🇪 Yemen 12.7 5.0 🇿🇲 Zambia 15.8 6.2 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 15.7 6.2

It’s important to note that environmental, genetic, and methodological factors can all influence these results. Moreover, data collection in some countries is limited, meaning averages may not reflect the entire population accurately.

Top Countries by Average Penis Length

According to the data, Ecuador ranks first globally with an average erect length of 17.6 cm (6.9″).

Other top-ranking nations include Cameroon, DR Congo, and Venezuela—all above 16.5 cm (6.5″).

These results highlight a notable trend across most of Africa and South America, where multiple countries report measurements over 15 cm.

Countries With the Shortest Reported Averages

On the opposite end, the majority of countries with averages below 11 cm are located in Southeast and East Asia.

Note that many of these countries also have the shortest average heights in the world.

In Laos, for example, the average man is 160.5 cm (5′ 3″), and the average woman is 151.3 cm (5′ 0″).

