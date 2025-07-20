How Do You Measure Up?
How does average penis size compare across different countries?
This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, maps global data on average erect penis length, offering a visual ranking of 142 countries.
The data for this visualization was compiled by Data Pandas. It combines figures from Veale et al. (2014), Lynn (2013), and additional public health surveys to present average erect penis lengths by country. All measurements are listed in both centimeters and inches for comparison.
|Country
|Length in cm
|Length in Inches
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|13.7
|5.4
|🇦🇱 Albania
|12.9
|5.1
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|13.2
|5.2
|🇦🇴 Angola
|15.7
|6.2
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|13.6
|5.3
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|13.1
|5.2
|🇦🇺 Australia
|14.4
|5.7
|🇦🇹 Austria
|13.4
|5.3
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|13.7
|5.4
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|11.6
|4.6
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|11.2
|4.4
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|14.0
|5.5
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|13.8
|5.4
|🇧🇿 Belize
|15.8
|6.2
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|11.1
|4.4
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|14.7
|5.8
|🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|14.0
|5.5
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|15.7
|6.2
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|14.7
|5.8
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|13.9
|5.5
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|9.8
|3.9
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|15.4
|6.0
|🇨🇦 Canada
|13.9
|5.5
|🇨🇻 Cape Verde
|14.1
|5.5
|🇨🇫 Central African Republic
|14.0
|5.5
|🇹🇩 Chad
|15.4
|6.1
|🇨🇱 Chile
|14.6
|5.7
|🇨🇳 China
|12.9
|5.1
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|16.8
|6.6
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|13.8
|5.4
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|13.5
|5.3
|🇨🇺 Cuba
|15.9
|6.2
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|12.2
|4.8
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|12.9
|5.1
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|15.1
|5.9
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|14.7
|5.8
|🇨🇩 DR Congo
|16.6
|6.5
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|17.6
|6.9
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|13.9
|5.5
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|12.7
|5.0
|🇪🇷 Eritrea
|14.4
|5.7
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|13.8
|5.4
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|12.2
|4.8
|🇫🇮 Finland
|13.6
|5.4
|🇫🇷 France
|14.5
|5.7
|🇬🇲 Gambia
|13.8
|5.4
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|13.9
|5.5
|🇩🇪 Germany
|14.5
|5.7
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|16.0
|6.3
|🇬🇷 Greece
|12.2
|4.8
|🇬🇱 Greenland
|12.6
|4.9
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|13.2
|5.2
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|14.8
|5.8
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|14.4
|5.7
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|12.4
|4.9
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|11.2
|4.4
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|13.4
|5.3
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|13.3
|5.2
|🇮🇳 India
|12.9
|5.1
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|10.4
|4.1
|🇮🇷 Iran
|11.6
|4.6
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|11.4
|4.5
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|12.8
|5.0
|🇮🇱 Israel
|12.3
|4.8
|🇮🇹 Italy
|12.5
|4.9
|🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
|15.2
|6.0
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|16.3
|6.4
|🇯🇵 Japan
|11.3
|4.4
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|13.5
|5.3
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|12.2
|4.8
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|15.0
|5.9
|🇰🇮 Kiribati
|14.2
|5.6
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|11.4
|4.5
|🇱🇦 Laos
|10.1
|4.0
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|13.4
|5.3
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|15.5
|6.1
|🇱🇾 Libya
|13.7
|5.4
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|13.3
|5.2
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|12.5
|4.9
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|14.1
|5.5
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|13.8
|5.4
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|12.8
|5.0
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|13.6
|5.3
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|13.9
|5.5
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|10.1
|4.0
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|10.0
|3.9
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|15.6
|6.1
|🇳🇨 New Caledonia
|13.2
|5.2
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|14.5
|5.7
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|17.0
|6.7
|🇰🇵 North Korea
|9.6
|3.8
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|14.0
|5.5
|🇳🇴 Norway
|14.3
|5.6
|🇴🇲 Oman
|11.6
|4.5
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|11.4
|4.5
|🇵🇸 Palestine
|15.1
|5.9
|🇵🇦 Panama
|14.2
|5.6
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|13.6
|5.4
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|15.5
|6.1
|🇵🇪 Peru
|13.8
|5.4
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|10.9
|4.3
|🇵🇱 Poland
|14.1
|5.6
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|13.8
|5.4
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|12.4
|4.9
|🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo
|17.3
|6.8
|🇷🇴 Romania
|12.7
|5.0
|🇷🇺 Russia
|14.2
|5.6
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|12.9
|5.1
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|12.4
|4.9
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|15.9
|6.3
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|13.5
|5.3
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|11.2
|4.4
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|12.9
|5.1
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|12.7
|5.0
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|13.1
|5.2
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|14.0
|5.5
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|10.8
|4.3
|🇪🇸 Spain
|12.3
|4.8
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|10.2
|4.0
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|16.7
|6.6
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|12.0
|4.7
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|14.1
|5.5
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|13.0
|5.1
|🇸🇾 Syria
|13.1
|5.2
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|11.2
|4.4
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|11.5
|4.5
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|9.4
|3.7
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|12.9
|5.1
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|14.6
|5.8
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|13.7
|5.4
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|13.5
|5.3
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|12.9
|5.1
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|11.2
|4.4
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|14.3
|5.6
|🇺🇸 United States
|12.9
|5.1
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|13.4
|5.3
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|13.4
|5.3
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|16.9
|6.7
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|10.2
|4.0
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|12.7
|5.0
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|15.8
|6.2
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|15.7
|6.2
It’s important to note that environmental, genetic, and methodological factors can all influence these results. Moreover, data collection in some countries is limited, meaning averages may not reflect the entire population accurately.
Top Countries by Average Penis Length
According to the data, Ecuador ranks first globally with an average erect length of 17.6 cm (6.9″).
Other top-ranking nations include Cameroon, DR Congo, and Venezuela—all above 16.5 cm (6.5″).
These results highlight a notable trend across most of Africa and South America, where multiple countries report measurements over 15 cm.
Countries With the Shortest Reported Averages
On the opposite end, the majority of countries with averages below 11 cm are located in Southeast and East Asia.
Note that many of these countries also have the shortest average heights in the world.
In Laos, for example, the average man is 160.5 cm (5′ 3″), and the average woman is 151.3 cm (5′ 0″).
If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The World’s Tallest Countries on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.