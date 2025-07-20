print-icon
print-icon

How Do You Measure Up?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

How does average penis size compare across different countries?

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, maps global data on average erect penis length, offering a visual ranking of 142 countries.

The data for this visualization was compiled by Data Pandas. It combines figures from Veale et al. (2014), Lynn (2013), and additional public health surveys to present average erect penis lengths by country. All measurements are listed in both centimeters and inches for comparison.

CountryLength in cmLength in Inches
🇦🇫 Afghanistan13.75.4
🇦🇱 Albania12.95.1
🇩🇿 Algeria13.25.2
🇦🇴 Angola15.76.2
🇦🇷 Argentina13.65.3
🇦🇲 Armenia13.15.2
🇦🇺 Australia14.45.7
🇦🇹 Austria13.45.3
🇦🇿 Azerbaijan13.75.4
🇧🇭 Bahrain11.64.6
🇧🇩 Bangladesh11.24.4
🇧🇾 Belarus14.05.5
🇧🇪 Belgium13.85.4
🇧🇿 Belize15.86.2
🇧🇹 Bhutan11.14.4
🇧🇴 Bolivia14.75.8
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina14.05.5
🇧🇷 Brazil15.76.2
🇧🇬 Bulgaria14.75.8
🇧🇫 Burkina Faso13.95.5
🇰🇭 Cambodia9.83.9
🇨🇲 Cameroon15.46.0
🇨🇦 Canada13.95.5
🇨🇻 Cape Verde14.15.5
🇨🇫 Central African Republic14.05.5
🇹🇩 Chad15.46.1
🇨🇱 Chile14.65.7
🇨🇳 China12.95.1
🇨🇴 Colombia16.86.6
🇨🇷 Costa Rica13.85.4
🇭🇷 Croatia13.55.3
🇨🇺 Cuba15.96.2
🇨🇾 Cyprus12.24.8
🇨🇿 Czech Republic12.95.1
🇩🇰 Denmark15.15.9
🇩🇴 Dominican Republic14.75.8
🇨🇩 DR Congo16.66.5
🇪🇨 Ecuador17.66.9
🇪🇬 Egypt13.95.5
🇸🇻 El Salvador12.75.0
🇪🇷 Eritrea14.45.7
🇪🇪 Estonia13.85.4
🇪🇹 Ethiopia12.24.8
🇫🇮 Finland13.65.4
🇫🇷 France14.55.7
🇬🇲 Gambia13.85.4
🇬🇪 Georgia13.95.5
🇩🇪 Germany14.55.7
🇬🇭 Ghana16.06.3
🇬🇷 Greece12.24.8
🇬🇱 Greenland12.64.9
🇬🇹 Guatemala13.25.2
🇬🇾 Guyana14.85.8
🇭🇹 Haiti14.45.7
🇭🇳 Honduras12.44.9
🇭🇰 Hong Kong11.24.4
🇭🇺 Hungary13.45.3
🇮🇸 Iceland13.35.2
🇮🇳 India12.95.1
🇮🇩 Indonesia10.44.1
🇮🇷 Iran11.64.6
🇮🇶 Iraq11.44.5
🇮🇪 Ireland12.85.0
🇮🇱 Israel12.34.8
🇮🇹 Italy12.54.9
🇨🇮 Ivory Coast15.26.0
🇯🇲 Jamaica16.36.4
🇯🇵 Japan11.34.4
🇯🇴 Jordan13.55.3
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan12.24.8
🇰🇪 Kenya15.05.9
🇰🇮 Kiribati14.25.6
🇰🇼 Kuwait11.44.5
🇱🇦 Laos10.14.0
🇱🇻 Latvia13.45.3
🇱🇧 Lebanon15.56.1
🇱🇾 Libya13.75.4
🇱🇹 Lithuania13.35.2
🇱🇺 Luxembourg12.54.9
🇲🇽 Mexico14.15.5
🇲🇩 Moldova13.85.4
🇲🇳 Mongolia12.85.0
🇲🇪 Montenegro13.65.3
🇲🇦 Morocco13.95.5
🇲🇲 Myanmar10.14.0
🇳🇵 Nepal10.03.9
🇳🇱 Netherlands15.66.1
🇳🇨 New Caledonia13.25.2
🇳🇿 New Zealand14.55.7
🇳🇬 Nigeria17.06.7
🇰🇵 North Korea9.63.8
🇲🇰 North Macedonia14.05.5
🇳🇴 Norway14.35.6
🇴🇲 Oman11.64.5
🇵🇰 Pakistan11.44.5
🇵🇸 Palestine15.15.9
🇵🇦 Panama14.25.6
🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea13.65.4
🇵🇾 Paraguay15.56.1
🇵🇪 Peru13.85.4
🇵🇭 Philippines10.94.3
🇵🇱 Poland14.15.6
🇵🇹 Portugal13.85.4
🇶🇦 Qatar12.44.9
🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo17.36.8
🇷🇴 Romania12.75.0
🇷🇺 Russia14.25.6
🇼🇸 Samoa12.95.1
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia12.44.9
🇸🇳 Senegal15.96.3
🇷🇸 Serbia13.55.3
🇸🇬 Singapore11.24.4
🇸🇰 Slovakia12.95.1
🇸🇮 Slovenia12.75.0
🇸🇧 Solomon Islands13.15.2
🇿🇦 South Africa14.05.5
🇰🇷 South Korea10.84.3
🇪🇸 Spain12.34.8
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka10.24.0
🇸🇩 Sudan16.76.6
🇸🇷 Suriname12.04.7
🇸🇪 Sweden14.15.5
🇨🇭 Switzerland13.05.1
🇸🇾 Syria13.15.2
🇹🇼 Taiwan11.24.4
🇹🇿 Tanzania11.54.5
🇹🇭 Thailand9.43.7
🇹🇴 Tonga12.95.1
🇹🇳 Tunisia14.65.8
🇹🇷 Turkey13.75.4
🇹🇲 Turkmenistan13.55.3
🇺🇦 Ukraine12.95.1
🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates11.24.4
🇬🇧 United Kingdom14.35.6
🇺🇸 United States12.95.1
🇺🇾 Uruguay13.45.3
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan13.45.3
🇻🇪 Venezuela16.96.7
🇻🇳 Vietnam10.24.0
🇾🇪 Yemen12.75.0
🇿🇲 Zambia15.86.2
🇿🇼 Zimbabwe15.76.2

It’s important to note that environmental, genetic, and methodological factors can all influence these results. Moreover, data collection in some countries is limited, meaning averages may not reflect the entire population accurately.

Top Countries by Average Penis Length

According to the data, Ecuador ranks first globally with an average erect length of 17.6 cm (6.9″).

Other top-ranking nations include CameroonDR Congo, and Venezuela—all above 16.5 cm (6.5″).

These results highlight a notable trend across most of Africa and South America, where multiple countries report measurements over 15 cm.

Countries With the Shortest Reported Averages

On the opposite end, the majority of countries with averages below 11 cm are located in Southeast and East Asia.

Note that many of these countries also have the shortest average heights in the world.

In Laos, for example, the average man is 160.5 cm (5′ 3″), and the average woman is 151.3 cm (5′ 0″).

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The World’s Tallest Countries on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

Loading...

Don't miss these similar articles

No Articles Found

No similar articles found.