How Medical And Integrative Experts Recommend Protecting Against Influenza

It’s been a rough, cold season for Mike and Cindy Gorbett. Mike had such a severe case of bronchitis in December that he was still coughing when they traveled out of town on Jan. 31 for their granddaughter’s softball tournament.

When they arrived, he crawled into bed, exhausted with a worsening cough, and stayed there until it was time to go home. Cindy developed a cough the following day.

It didn’t take long for the couple to realize it wasn’t a run-of-the-mill virus. Their coughing and fatigue were sudden, intense, and worsened, so they headed to a walk-in clinic. Tests confirmed both had influenza A—the dominant strain wreaking havoc on millions of Americans this month.

“We still both have coughs. His cough is worse than mine. Mine is a little tickle you feel like you need to clear out but it never really clears out,” Cindy told The Epoch Times. It was the first time she’s been officially diagnosed with influenza.

This year, the Gorbetts are among at least 33 million Americans who’ve been sick with the flu, which has caused 430,000 hospitalizations and 19,000 deaths so far this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the highest flu severity season since 2017–2018—affecting all age groups—and it’s not over yet.

That’s why experts say it’s important to adopt healthy habits that can help you prevent getting sick and manage your symptoms if you do catch a respiratory virus to avoid hospitalization.

When Is the Flu an Emergency?

Dueling social media posts among nurses in one community illustrate the complicated nature of managing influenza. One nurse advised people to recuperate at home, rest, and drink lots of fluids—to prevent spreading the virus and to alleviate an already-burdened health care system.

The other nurse criticized that approach, noting a local child’s death from the flu justifies taking a trip to the hospital if you don’t feel well.

Influenza differs from a common cold in that it comes on quickly with fever, chills, cough, sore throat, aches and pains, headaches, fatigue, and a runny or stuffy nose. A cold tends to have a gradual onset with a runny or congested nose.

Ms. Gorbett, who is a nurse in a health system but works offsite, knew influenza numbers were running quite high when she got sick. She received a system-wide email encouraging expedited discharges to make room for the high influenza admissions.

CDC data show influenza levels were extremely high or high in 45 states earlier this month. The week ending Feb. 15, showed 43,367 patients with influenza admitted to hospitals, down from 50,382 admitted the week prior.

It is important to reduce the influenza burden on hospitals that can have overcrowded emergency rooms, limited bed availability, and strained staff when flu numbers are high, said Lisa M. Lee, an infectious disease expert and senior associate vice president for research and innovation at Virginia Tech, told The Epoch Times.

However, she said unresolved symptoms may warrant a trip to urgent care or the emergency room—particularly during peak flu season in high-risk populations like the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Of particular concern are high fevers that aren’t coming down, troubled breathing, and anything that feels extremely uncomfortable, she said.

“Even if you already know you have COVID or influenza, if it’s bad enough, go seek care. You might go there and you’re sent home, but if you go home and you continue to have a high fever or severe symptoms, go back.”

Prevent Hospitalization

Whereas colds don’t typically result in serious complications—like bacterial infections, pneumonia, and hospitalizations—the flu can pose these risks.

“Hospital care can be needed,” said Dr. David Brownstein, a family physician and holistic practitioner. “But my job is to keep someone out of the hospital and to not allow them to get close to where they can’t breathe.”

Maintaining optimal levels of nutrients—particularly vitamins A, C, and D—can support the immune system to protect against illness, according to Brownstein, author of “A Holistic Approach to Viruses.”

He’s used the same protocol for 25 years in his practice to aid the immune system in fighting viral illnesses, including COVID-19.

Researchers pointed out in a 2020 Nutrients study that vitamin D’s ability to ward off infection would be useful during the pandemic for both COVID-19 and influenza.

Vitamin C may also help prevent severe illness.

“Vitamin C is an essential substance for the human body. We can’t manufacture it. We have to get it in the diet. Every cell in the body needs vitamin C. Vitamin C requirements go up when we have illnesses, including viral illnesses,” he said, adding that his supplement protocol for viruses is “one of the best things I do in my practice,” said Brownstein.

Brownstein advises that adults take 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C every hour when flu symptoms first begin. For vitamin A, he suggests taking 100,000 international units (IU) daily, and for vitamin D, 50,000 IU. The protocol can be used for four days. He also recommends taking iodine, which has proven successful in reducing influenza transmission in animal studies, and boosting fluid intake—water with added electrolytes or salt.

While malnourished people are more susceptible to infections, megadoses of single vitamins aren’t proven to help the immune system. Micronutrient deficiencies—including vitamins A, B6, C, and E, among others—alter the human cellular immune response.

Micronutrients ensure the body’s mucosal barriers and immune cells are working correctly. Children, the elderly, and those whose immune system is compromised by infection, stress, or pollution may need higher micronutrients, according to a review published in Nutrients, particularly vitamins C and D and zinc.

Effective ways to strengthen your immune system may include:

Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables

Quitting smoking

Exercising regularly

Maintaining a healthy weight

Avoiding heavy alcohol use

Getting plenty of sleep

Minimizing stress

Getting vaccinated with the flu shot

