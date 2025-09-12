How Much Caffeine Is Hiding In Your Daily Drink?

From morning cups of tea to late-night energy drinks, caffeine has become part of daily life across the globe.

But how much is hidden in these drinks, and when does it become too much?

A Global Habit

Caffeine is the world’s most commonly consumed stimulant, present in coffee, tea, soft drinks, and energy beverages. Billions of people rely on it each day for focus or an energy boost.

Yet health authorities stress that safe limits are not universal.

Age, body size, and metabolism all affect how much caffeine the body can handle.

Children and teenagers are particularly sensitive, while most adults tolerate moderate amounts more easily.

How Popular Drinks Compare

As Visual Capitalist shows in the infographic below, the amount of caffeine in common drinks varies widely:

Cola (355ml): about 40mg

Black tea (250ml): around 50mg

Double espresso (60ml): 80mg

Instant coffee (250ml): 100mg

Red Bull (250ml): 80mg — about two colas or one espresso

Monster/Relentless (500ml): 160mg — equal to four colas or two espressos

Prime energy (330ml): 140mg — about three and a half colas or one and a half espressos

A single large energy drink can therefore contain as much caffeine as several cups of tea.

Children and Teenagers at Higher Risk

Health guidance around the world advises caution for younger people. Their smaller body size and developing nervous systems mean even one can of an energy drink may exceed recommended safe levels.

For teenagers, many health organisations suggest limiting caffeine to under 100mg a day — less than one can of Prime or Monster. For children, regular caffeine is often discouraged altogether.

Adults and Older People

For healthy adults, up to 400mg a day — the equivalent of four cups of coffee — is generally considered safe. But tolerance differs widely.

Older people may find that caffeine affects sleep, heart rate, or anxiety more strongly.

Why Awareness Matters

As high-caffeine energy drinks grow in popularity worldwide, experts say the public should be more aware of what is inside them. A product that looks like an ordinary soft drink can contain two or three times as much caffeine.

Knowing the numbers, health authorities suggest, is the first step to safer daily choices.