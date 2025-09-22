print-icon
print-icon

How Sick-Day Culture Differs Around The World

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Half of South Koreans do not take sick leave.

At least, that's what the results of a survey of adults aged 18 to 64 carried out by Statista as part of its Consumer Insights show.

Another Asian country to also display a high share of people who said they had not taken sick leave in the previous 12 months was Japan at 40 percent.

Infographic: How Sick Day Culture Differs Around the World | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

In South Korea, employers are not obliged to grant their employees time off for non-work-related illnesses or injuries.

At the other end of the scale, Australian respondents mirrored a different sick day culture, with only 15 percent reporting an absence-free 12 months.

It's a similar, if less pronounced, story in Germany, Sweden, Canada and the United Kingdom, where between 19 and 25 percent of respondents reported the same.

Loading recommendations...