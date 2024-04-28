How Skeptical Are Europeans About Vaccinations?

31 percent of people surveyed in Poland as part of Statista’s Consumer Insights survey say they have little confidence in the safety of vaccinations.

The low influenza vaccination rate among older individuals in Poland points to the potential practical consequences of such attitudes - although the data does not conclusively demonstrate a causal relationship.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, there is a lack of trust in the safety of immunizations across several countries in Europe.

In Austria and France, around a quarter of those surveyed expressed doubt about the safety of vaccinations, while in Germany just over one in five said the same.

According to these figures, confidence in the safety of vaccines is more pronounced in Spain and the United Kingdom.

In the UK, vaccines continue to be monitored even after their approval. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) plays a key role in this process, continuously collecting and analyzing vaccine safety data and investigating reported adverse events. Further information on vaccines and their potential side effects can be obtained from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).