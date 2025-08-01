Japan Creates Frankenstein Bird Flu Virus With New Immunological Traits

Via JonFleetwood.com,

According to a new study published last week in NPJ Vaccines, Japanese researchers engineered an entirely new strain of bird flu, combining the genetic material of two separate wild viruses to create what they call Vac-3: a pathogen that is “a reassortant virus between A/duck/Hokkaido/101/2004 (H5N3) and A/duck/Hokkaido/262/2004 (H6N1).”

This lab-built virus—A/duck/Hokkaido/Vac-3/2007 (H5N1)—was never observed in nature.

It was artificially assembled, grown in eggs, concentrated, and inactivated with formalin to become the whole-particle vaccine used in long-term testing on nonhuman primates.

The new study comes after NIH-funded researchers at the University of Georgia, Mount Sinai, and Texas Biomed were caught engineering lab-made H5N1 bird flu viruses—one of which killed 100% of exposed mammals—using synthetic DNA constructs and then deliberately infecting live dairy cows, all under the same $59 million federal contract that has also been tied to mammal-adapted, drug-resistant strain development.

Japan is also working with U.S. scientists on other projects to build lab-made horse-human influenza hybrids that replicate 100 times faster than natural strains using aborted fetal cells engineered with the cancer-linked SV40 virus, also under the banner of vaccine development.

All of these developments raise fears that another man-made pandemic is on the horizon, as Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA have acknowledged that a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is most likely the origin of COVID-19.

An Engineered Virus with New Properties

The new Japanese paper highlights that this bird flu Frankenvirus triggered significantly stronger immune responses than existing flu vaccines.

It did so by retaining its full genetic structure, including viral RNA, which stimulated toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) and a cascade of innate immune activation.

“WPVs contain single-stranded viral RNAs that stimulate innate immune receptors such as toll-like receptor 7,” the authors write.

This means the lab-built virus was left fully intact so it could shock the immune system into overdrive, triggering a much stronger reaction than normal flu shots.

Unlike conventional “split” vaccines, which separate viral proteins from RNA, Japan’s whole-particle vaccine (WPV) preserved the virus’s full anatomy.

This allowed it to activate dendritic cells, induce interferon-producing T cells, and stimulate somatic hypermutation—a powerful, but risky, rewiring of the immune system.

In short, the new virus didn’t just train the immune system—it reprogrammed it.

Gain-of-Function Without Calling It That

While the researchers don’t use the phrase “gain-of-function” that’s effectively what this is: the creation of a chimeric virus with novel immunological features.

The Vac-3 strain was not isolated in the wild.

It was constructed by merging influenza genes from unrelated alleged viruses, giving the final product new, enhanced abilities—especially in triggering memory immune responses.

A White House Executive Order from May 2025 defines “dangerous gain-of-function research” as scientific work on infectious agents that can cause disease by enhancing their pathogenicity or transmissibility.

Importantly, the Order explicitly includes research that can:

“[disrupt] beneficial immunological response or the effectiveness of an immunization against the agent or toxin” (meaning altering how the immune system responds to the virus), and,

“[enhance] the susceptibility of a human host population to the agent or toxin.”

This means that GoF research includes altering the virus in ways that affect the immune response—either by weakening it or by increasing the harm caused through immune interaction.

So, engineering a virus to produce a stronger or otherwise altered immune response in hosts falls under this definition because it modifies the virus’s interaction with host immunity, which could have significant health consequences.

Biosecurity Risks Ignored

Researchers infected macaques with a human-lethal strain of H5N1 five years after vaccination with Vac-3 to test long-term immunity.

The challenge virus—A/Vietnam/UT3040/2004 (H5N1)—was said to have been isolated from a patient who died from the infection.

This raises serious biosafety concerns.

The experiment involves:

Genetic engineering of a virus that never existed before

Testing it on nonhuman primates

Challenging them with a highly lethal H5N1 strain in a BSL-3 lab

This is gain-of-function-adjacent research, cloaked in vaccine development.

Why This Matters

As avian influenza outbreaks spread across continents and headlines warn of a possible H5N1 human pandemic, it’s critical to ask:

How many of these outbreaks are caused by wild strains, and how many involve viruses manufactured for vaccine research?

Governments and scientific institutions continue to play with viral fire, creating unnatural pathogens and injecting them into animals to test vaccines that may never see approval.

The result is a growing infrastructure of high-stakes, high-risk bioengineering, all under the banner of public health—without public awareness or consent.