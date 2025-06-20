Lake Mead Is America's Deadliest National Park

On April 13, Arizona Hot Springs and Goldstrike Trails in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced the closing of several trails after one death and the rescue of several hikers under extremely hot temperatures.

The incident showcases the dangers that National Parks and similar wilderness areas pose to visitors, especially those who come underprepared.

Unfortunately, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, events like this aren’t uncommon in U.S. National Parks and National Recreation Areas.

About 19 people die each year at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which is popular for boating, tragically leading to drowning deaths also.

Deaths in the area over the years have been a mix of drownings, boat and traffic accidents, medical problems, suicides and even homicides. The Grand Canyon National Park is seeing an average of 12 deaths a year, which can occur due to falls, medical problems, heat, traffic accidents and drowning, among others.

National Parks data published by Panish Law shows that the two National Park Service locations between 2007 to 2024 received the questionable honor of being the nation's deadliest National Parks, followed by Yosemite National Park in California and Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina. In the former, climbing and hiking accidents play a bigger role, while in the latter, deaths are mainly chalked up to traffic accidents.

At Golden Gate National Recreation Area, a high number of people die due to rip currents while swimming. Deaths involving the Golden Gate Bridge are excluded.

The National Park Foundation suggests to do research before heading out to a park and check conditions and alerts. Visitors should also try and assess their physical limits realistically as well as those of their group. It also pays to have an emergency plan, not rely on cell phone reception, check gear thoroughly, stay together as a group, stay on designated trails and keep your distance from wildlife, the organization suggests.