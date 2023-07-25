Another day, another 18-year-old athlete in peak physical condition suddenly collapsing.

On Monday, Bronny James, the eldest son of LA Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a heart attack during practice at USC.

James was rushed to the ICU, and is now in stable condition, ESPN reports.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," said a James family spokesperson in a statement. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

James, 18, is entering his freshman year at USC and is ranked 20th in the 2023 ESPN 100 rankings. He is the sixth-rated point guard in the class of 2023. It is the second straight year the Trojans program has had a player suffer cardiac arrest. Center Vincent Iwuchukwu, one of the top incoming freshman in college basketball last season, suffered cardiac arrest on July 1 and was hospitalized for a few days. He returned to play for USC in January, appearing in 14 games. -ESPN

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who resumed his career following a mid-game heart attack during a "Monday Night Football" game last season, tweeted support for James.

Of course, it couldn't have possibly been the vaccine - as you see, LeBron James researched it and gave it a clean bill of health.

"After doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited not only for me, but for my family and for my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it," said James in Sept. 2021, adding that he was initially skeptical about the vaccine before deciding to get it.

