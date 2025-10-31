Los Angeles Dethrones Chicago As 'Rattiest US City

Authored by Mary Prenon via The Epoch Times,

After holding the ominous title of “rattiest” U.S. city for more than 10 years, Chicago has been replaced by Los Angeles as the new top haven for the pesky, sharp-toothed rodents.

Orkin’s Oct. 28 annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities List” has bestowed this new designation upon the City of Angels, ranking cities by the highest reported rat activity.

The Atlanta-based national and international pest control firm noted that Los Angeles is a robust breeding ground for rats, with its year-round warm weather, dense neighborhoods, restaurants, and other eateries.

“From bustling commercial corridors to hidden alleyways, Los Angeles’ signature blend of glam and grit creates a perfect storm for rodent activity,” the report stated.

Rodents are highly adaptive and are attracted to the same basic needs as humans: shelter, food and water. They tend to thrive in moderate weather, so their populations can grow substantially during the warmer months. As temperatures drop, rats typically seek out warmer shelter and food sources, often causing havoc for both home and business owners.

“Rats and mice are more than a nuisance—they’re opportunists,” Ian Williams, an Orkin entomologist, said in the report.

“If there’s food, warmth and a way in, they’ll find it. And once inside, their constant chewing and rapid reproduction can quickly turn a small issue into a large, expensive one.”

According to the report, rodents can gnaw through walls, wiring, and even pipes and steel garbage cans. In addition to potentially causing thousands of dollars in damage, the vermin often carry diseases including salmonellosis, plague, typhus, and other serious health risks.

An August report from the California Almond Board attributed a severe roof rat infestation across the southern and western San Joaquin Valley to damage on more than 100,000 acres, causing significant economic losses. The infestation affected nut crops and damaged trees, irrigation systems, and other infrastructure. Losses among almond growers ranged from $109 million to $311 million.

Orkin’s list named New York City as the third “rattiest” metro for this year, followed by San Francisco and Hartford, Connecticut. Rounding out the Top 10 were: Washington, D.C., Detroit, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and Denver.

Two additional California locations—San Diego and Sacramento—made the list. Tampa, Miami, and Orlando, Florida, were also included among the Top 50, as were Dallas and Houston.

Other notable locations named were: Boston, Seattle, Phoenix, New Orleans, and Reno, Nevada.

To prevent rodent infestations, Orkin recommends following the GNAW acronym: guard entry points by sealing cracks or holes; never leave food unattended outside; avoid clutter for possible nesting spots; and watch for signs like gnaw marks, burrows, or droppings.

“Watch for small openings: Rats only need an opening the size of a quarter to access a building, and mice need even less space,” the report indicates. It also cautions about any water leaks or standing water that could be attractive to rodents.

Improperly sealed trash containers can also be a delicious lure for rats, so checking for small holes or damage is always recommended.