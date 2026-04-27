MAHA Advocates To Converge In Washington For 'People Vs. Poison' Rally

Authored by Jeff Louderbeck via The Epoch Times,

A bipartisan crowd of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) proponents is set to converge on the U.S. Supreme Court steps on the morning of April 27 and bring attention to the Trump administration’s handling of glyphosate and alleged health hazards stemming from use of the chemical.

Glyphosate is the main chemical in Roundup, a product made by Bayer subsidiary Monsanto.

As the Supreme Court commences oral arguments about whether Bayer should be held legally liable for not letting its customers know that glyphosate could cause cancer, the “People vs. Poison” rally will take place outside.

“There are people from every walk of life coming to speak. This should be a bipartisan issue—to have a country where our food supply is not poisoned,” said Vani Hari, organizer of the event. Hari is a MAHA advocate who has a blog and website called “Food Babe.”

“The entire movement needs to organize and tell our stories and tell the voice of what this company is doing to our farmland, to our farmers, to our future, and to our children’s future,” Hari said.

The April 27 hearing at the Supreme Court centers around John Durnell, a Missouri man who developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after years of exposure to Roundup. A jury unanimously found the exposure caused Durnell’s illness. The jury found Monsanto, which has been owned by Bayer since 2018, liable and awarded him $1.25 million after concluding that Monsanto failed to comply with state law requiring a warning about cancer risks.

Monsanto’s attorneys in court filings told the justices the case had been wrongly decided due to the legal principle of preemption, which says federal law takes precedence over state laws when the two are in conflict.

A day before the president signed an executive order relating to glyphosate, Bayer announced that Monsanto submitted a proposal for a $7.25 billion class‑action settlement.

In 2018, Bayer completed its acquisition of Monsanto for $63 billion including debt.

In 2020, Bayer agreed to a separate $10 billion settlement regarding non-Hodgkin lymphoma claims.

Glyphosate is used to kill weeds and dry crops before harvest.

Glyphosate-tolerant crops account for a significant majority of the corn, soy, and cotton acreage on American farms.

Through its subsidiary Monsanto, Bayer is the only U.S. producer of glyphosate, which is the key ingredient in Roundup. It is the most widely used herbicide in history, according to the Global Glyphosate Study.

Bayer did not return a request for comment from The Epoch Times by publication.

Trump’s executive order called glyphosate-based herbicides “a cornerstone of this Nation’s agricultural productivity and rural economy, allowing United States farmers and ranchers to maintain high yields and low production costs while ensuring that healthy, affordable food options remain within reach for all American families.”

However, MAHA proponents believe that the Trump administration should devote more resources to bolster regenerative farming methods, a practice that restores soil health while reducing or eliminating pesticides and fertilizers. Last December, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Agriculture announced a $700 million pilot program to help farmers adopt regenerative farming policies.

In February, the president surprised some MAHA movement leaders when he issued his executive order, which seeks to increase production of glyphosate and provide liability protections to Bayer, the company facing thousands of glyphosate-related lawsuits.

The order angered some MAHA proponents who are focused on educating people about the human health dangers posed by glyphosate and working to prevent chemical makers from getting legal immunity.

Monsanto would like the Supreme Court to rule that, under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), it cannot be held liable for not warning about a cancer risk if the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not determined such a risk exists.

The company is also arguing that FIFRA preempts any state requirements for such a cancer warning.

The EPA has concluded that glyphosate is “unlikely” to be carcinogenic.

U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer urged the Supreme Court to hear Monsanto’s case last year.

Sauer earlier this year filed an amicus brief that favored Monsanto. He requested and was granted permission to deliver oral arguments to the court supporting Monsanto’s position.

MAHA Community Speaks Out

Kelly Ryerson, known as the Glyphosate Girl and cofounder of American Regeneration, is one of the scheduled speakers at the People vs. Poison rally.

Ryerson told The Epoch Times that she believes the Trump administration “understands the importance of the MAHA constituency, and wants to keep communication open,” but she acknowledges that the fallout among MAHA proponents from the glyphosate executive order and support for Bayer in the U.S. Supreme Court case “might not be reparable.”

“I’m hopeful that they will try to win the grassroots voters back through the type of policy we expected when we supported this administration,” Ryerson said.

The MAHA movement is propelled by a grassroots group of bipartisan voters who are focused on addressing chronic disease, ultra-processed foods, corporate capture of government health agencies, and environmental toxins.

MAHA supporters are enthusiastic about what they deem wins since Kennedy became HHS secretary. Under Kennedy, the federal government began to phase out artificial dyes in some foods, removed junk food from several state SNAP programs, replaced members of a national vaccine panel, and worked to eliminate the “generally recognized as safe” policy that allows food companies to certify new additives as safe without gaining FDA approval.

However, the Trump administration’s management of glyphosate in 2026 has generated tension between MAHA proponents and the Republican Party.

Hari commended the Trump administration for its pro-MAHA initiatives but noted that “eating real food” is not a positive “when it’s being sprayed with glyphosate.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) are also among the rally’s scheduled speakers. Both lawmakers are farmers. They have teamed up to introduce an amendment to this year’s federal farm bill that strips legal immunity from chemical companies.

Provisions in the measure would shield chemical manufacturers from lawsuits and “would preempt state and local warning label laws or usage regulations for potentially harmful products,” according to an April 22 statement from Pingree.

The Pingree-Massie Protect Our Health Amendment would remove the language from the farm bill.

“Big Chemical has spent years trying to buy exactly this kind of protection from Congress: immunity from lawsuits, weaker safeguards, and a federal override of state and local pesticide protections. This Farm Bill would hand it to them on a silver platter,” Pingree said.

“If a company’s product makes people sick, that company should be held accountable. If states and local communities want to put stronger protections in place, they should have every right to do so. [This] is beyond politics and party lines. Congress should be protecting families, farmers, and children, not doing favors for Bayer and other chemical giants,” Pingree said.

Earlier this year, Massie delivered an address on the House floor saying that “all three branches of this government is under siege by lobbyists and lawyers from a German company named Bayer.”

“They spent over $9 million lobbying the executive branch and the legislative branch so that they don’t have to be liable for any damages that their herbicide causes,” Massie said.

“The Constitution guarantees people a trial if they’ve been harmed. Why are we contemplating going against the Constitution?”

Massie noted that then Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, worked for Ballard Partners, a firm that registered to lobby for Bayer in December 2024.

Trump’s executive order stating that glyphosate production is “a national defense priority” was issued to protect Bayer from liability, Massie said.

“We shouldn’t succumb to the lobbyists—not in the executive branch, not in the judicial branch, and certainly not here in Congress and not in the state legislatures. There’s a lot of money at play, and I implore my colleagues to resist it and do not give them immunity,” Massie added.

Kennedy publicly defended Trump’s glyphosate executive order after it was issued.

“Donald Trump’s Executive Order puts America first where it matters most—our defense readiness and our food supply. We must safeguard America’s national security first. ... When hostile actors control critical inputs, they weaken our security. By expanding domestic production, we close that gap and protect American families,” he said.

In an X post, Kennedy noted that pesticides are “toxic by design and put Americans at risk, but the current system was inherited from prior administrations.”

He supported the move to bring production of glyphosate back to the United States from China and end reliance on adversaries while adding the need for a transition to regenerative farming methods and alternatives.

In an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” last month, Kennedy said he was “not particularly happy, to put it mildly,” with Trump’s executive order on glyphosate.

Kennedy noted that he has “spent 40 years fighting pesticides” and considers them poison, but he understands Trump’s position of not disrupting the agricultural sector.

He stressed that “we all know we’ve got to transition off of glyphosate” and highlighted work on alternatives like laser weed control and the regenerative agriculture pilot.