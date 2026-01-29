Maine Is The 'Oldest' State, Utah The 'Youngest'

Across the U.S., age profiles vary widely by region.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, highlights those differences using the most recent nationwide estimates.

The data for this visualization comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) 2024 1-Year Estimates.

It reports the median age for each state and the District of Columbia.

The Oldest States Are Concentrated in the Northeast

The national median age stands at 39.2 as of 2024.

Rank State Median age overall 1 Maine 44.9 2 Vermont 43.9 3 New Hampshire 43.6 4 West Virginia 42.9 5 Florida 42.7 6 Delaware 42.1 7 Hawaii 41.5 8 Montana 41.3 9 Connecticut 41.2 10 Pennsylvania 41.2 11 Rhode Island 41.0 12 Oregon 40.8 13 South Carolina 40.7 14 Wisconsin 40.7 15 Michigan 40.4 16 Wyoming 40.2 17 Massachusetts 40.1 18 New Jersey 40.1 19 New York 40.1 20 New Mexico 39.9 21 Maryland 39.8 22 Ohio 39.8 23 Alabama 39.6 24 Nevada 39.5 25 Arizona 39.4 26 Illinois 39.4 27 Missouri 39.4 28 North Carolina 39.4 29 Virginia 39.4 30 Kentucky 39.3 31 Mississippi 39.3 32 Minnesota 39.2 33 Arkansas 39.1 34 Tennessee 39.1 35 Iowa 39.0 36 Louisiana 38.7 37 South Dakota 38.7 38 Washington 38.7 39 California 38.4 40 Indiana 38.3 41 Colorado 38.0 42 Georgia 38.0 43 Kansas 38.0 44 Idaho 37.8 45 Nebraska 37.4 46 Oklahoma 37.4 47 North Dakota 36.7 48 Alaska 36.3 49 Texas 35.9 50 District of Columbia 34.9 51 Utah 32.5 -- U.S. Median Age 39.2

New England and nearby states dominate the top of the ranking. Maine leads the country with a median age of 45, followed by Vermont and New Hampshire at 44. Several other northeastern states—including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island—also exceed 41.

These older age profiles reflect long-term trends such as slower population growth, lower birth rates, and limited in-migration of younger workers.

The Sun Belt Shows a Mixed Demographic Picture

Many Sun Belt states cluster near the national average, but with some exceptions.

Florida stands out with a median age of 43, driven by its large retiree population. In contrast, Texas has a median age of 36, reflecting faster population growth and a younger workforce.

Meanwhile, states like Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina sit close to 39.

Younger Populations Dominate the West and Plains

The youngest states are largely found in the West and Great Plains.

Utah is the clear outlier at 33, supported by higher fertility rates and larger households. The District of Columbia also skews young at 35, due in part to a concentration of working-age adults.

