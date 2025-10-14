Majority Supports Social Media Ban For Children

Australia passed a social media ban for teenagers and children under the age of 16 in December, which applies to companies including Instagram, X and TikTok. The measure is intended to reduce the “social harm” done to young Australians and is set to come into force on December 10, 2025. Tech giants will be up against fines of up to A$49.5 million ($31 million) if they do not adhere to the rules.

The new law was approved on November 28, 2024, with support from a majority of the general public. However, the blanket ban sparked backlash from several child rights groups who warn that it could cut off access to vital support, particularly for children from migrant, LGBTQIA+ and other minority backgrounds.

Critics argue it could also push children towards less regulated areas of the internet.

The new legislation is the strictest of its kind on a national level and comes as other countries grapple with how best to regulate technology in a rapidly-evolving world.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the chart below, using data from an Ipsos survey fielded in August 2025, it’s not just Australians who support a full ban of social media for children and young teens.

You will find more infographics at Statista

An average of seven in ten respondents across the 30 countries surveyed said the same.

In France, an even higher share of adults (85 percent) held the view that children under the age of 14 should not be allowed social media either inside or outside of school.

This belief was far less common in Germany (53 percent). Consensus has been growing in countries around the world, with a growing number of respondents agreeing that such bans should be put in place across almost all countries surveyed, except for in India, Thailand and Hungary, where the opposite was true.

Sentiments on smartphone use differed by generation. Where 39 percent of Gen Z said they would support a ban on smartphones in schools, the figure was far higher among older generations (69 percent of Boomers, 61 percent of Gen X and 57 percent of Millennials.)