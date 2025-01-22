Lab-Grown-Meat Backlash Builds As More States Say 'No' To Bill Gates' Fake-Food

Two states, Florida and Alabama, have banned lab-grown meat for consumption, while three others have proposed similar restrictions on the controversial 3D-printed meat. Additionally, ten states now mandate labeling of lab-grown meat. Meanwhile, the rest of the US has no regulations governing fake meat.

Source: Bloomberg NEF

In the era of Trump 2.0, the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative aims to promote nutritious, clean, and natural food—rejecting not just science experiment foods funded by woke billionaires like Bill Gates but also toxic processed foods.

On Monday, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced a new legislative proposal to ban lab-grown meat from being produced in or sold in stores across the Cornhusker State.

"It's important we get on the offense so that Nebraska farmers and ranchers are not undermined," Pillen told reporters at a news conference.

Under Trump's second term, we believe the backlash to lab-grown meat will only supercharge from here as a growing number of states will issue proposed legislation to ban the science experiment meat.

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned fake meat from supermarket shelves in early 2024, he said his state was "taking action to stop the World Economic Forum's goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects."

DeSantis also said, "Take your fake lab-grown meat elsewhere," adding, "We're not doing that in the state of Florida."

Recall that billionaires like Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum have pushed a dystopic nightmare across the world in their attempt to reset the global food supply, one where the world eats insects and highly processed fake food.

Under the guise of 'climate change' ... Gates wants to "work towards artificial meat."

"We need to change cows and work towards artificial meat" - Bill Gates





An alternative to this dystopic nightmare is real, clean food. Trump nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to lead the Department of Health and Human Services and has outlined plans for the most significant transformation of America's food system—a sweeping effort known as "Make America Healthy Again."

RFK Jr. explains his plan to 'Make America Healthy Again'

Say "No" to insects and fake food pushed by radical billionaires and WEF. Say "Yes" to real, clean food from small farms. It's time to reclaim the food supply chain from mega-corporations and return control to mom-and-pop farmers.