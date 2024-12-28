Mississippi Has Led The US In Motor Vehicle Deaths Since 2014

Despite advancements in car safety technology and stricter traffic laws, driving remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths in the United States.

In 2022, 46,027 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the United States—a rate of 13.8 per 100,000 people.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the number of motor vehicle deaths per 100,000 people by state in 2022.

The figures come from the National Safety Council, with data pulled from the National Center for Health Statistics and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mississippi Has the Highest Number of Fatal Crashes

With 26 vehicle deaths per 100,000 people—nearly double the national average—the southern state of Mississippi has long been the worst state for fatal vehicle accidents per capita.

Rank State Motor vehicle deaths per 100,000 people 1 Mississippi 26.0 2 New Mexico 23.0 3 South Carolina 21.6 4 Arkansas 21.4 5 Louisiana 20.7 6 Montana 20.6 7 Alabama 20.5 8 Oklahoma 19.3 9 Tennessee 19.0 10 Wyoming 18.9 11 Arizona 18.6 12 South Dakota 18.4 13 Missouri 18.0 14 Georgia 17.5 15 Kentucky 17.4 16 North Carolina 17.3 17 Florida 16.7 18 West Virginia 16.3 19 Alaska 15.9 20 Kansas 15.6 21 Texas 15.3 22 Delaware 15.2 23 Indiana 14.8 24 Oregon 14.5 25 Maine 14.5 26 Colorado 14.3 27 Nebraska 14.2 28 Idaho 14.0 29 North Dakota 13.9 30 Nevada 13.8 31 California 12.9 32 Virginia 12.5 33 Vermont 12.5 34 Michigan 12.2 35 Iowa 12.0 36 Ohio 11.9 37 Wisconsin 11.2 38 New Hampshire 11.0 39 Washington 10.8 40 Illinois 10.7 41 Connecticut 10.7 42 Pennsylvania 10.3 43 Maryland 10.2 44 Minnesota 9.7 45 Utah 9.6 46 District of Columbia 8.8 47 Hawaii 7.8 48 New Jersey 7.7 49 Rhode Island 7.0 50 New York 7.0 51 Massachusetts 6.9

Speeding, drunk driving, and distracted driving are some of the most common reasons for car accidents in Mississippi. In 2016, drunk driving accounted for 18% of total traffic deaths in the state.

Additionally, as a predominantly rural state, accidents on Mississippi’s poorly-maintained rural roads usually happen far from hospitals, delaying life-saving measures.

Specifically, driving at night on Mississippi’s rural roads can often be deadly, as seen in this graphic. In Mississippi, as well as in second-ranked South Carolina, which also has a substantial rural population, the number of fatal traffic accidents peaked between 8 to 9 p.m.

While 2022 saw the first decrease (-2%) in motor vehicle deaths since 2019, over the past decade, motor vehicle deaths have increased by 30%, according to data from the National Safety Council.

