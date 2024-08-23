More Than 165,000 Pounds of Perdue Chicken Recalled For Metal Contamination

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Georgia-based Perdue Foods is recalling large quantities of chicken products after consumers complained about contamination, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The front of a recalled Perdue chicken breast tenders package. FSIS via USDA

The recall is applicable to roughly 167,171 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets and tenders that are potentially contaminated with metals, according to an FSIS announcement on Aug. 16.

“The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product and notified FSIS of the issue,” the agency stated.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

The products being recalled are 22-oz. Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, 29-oz. Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders, and 22-oz. Butcherbox Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets.

All three products have a “Best if Used By” date of March 23, 2025, indicated on the back of the package.

The items were produced on March 23 with the establishment number “P-33944.” They were shipped to retail outlets nationwide and also sold online.

FSIS said it was concerned that some of these items may have already been bought by customers and urged them not to consume them. The agency advised customers to throw away the items or return them to the place of purchase.

People with questions about the recall can get in touch with Perdue consumer care at 1-866-866-3703.

The recall is among many food product recalls in recent months because of concerns about the presence of metals. In late July, Colonna Brothers of North Bergen, New Jersey, voluntarily recalled its cinnamon products amid concerns about an elevated presence of lead.

Earlier in April, H-E-B Grocery Company recalled three-ounce cups of Creamy Creations ice cream for potential metal presence.