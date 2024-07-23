Mr. Beast's Co-Host Deletes X Posts After Reports Swirl Of Inappropriate Conversations With Minor
Mr. Beast's YouTube empire is under scrutiny after his friend and collaborator Ava Kris Tyson, formerly known as Chris Tyson, scrubbed at least one of his social media accounts after reports suggesting potential involvement in sexual conversations with a minor.
"Mr. Beast Co-Host Trans Kris Tyson outted for sending s*xual messages to 13 year old," media outlet TheQuartering wrote on X.
Mr Beast Co-Host Trans Kris Tyson outted for sending s*xual messages to 13 year old.— TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) July 22, 2024
Not One Single Article.
None.
X user Clown World wrote that Tyson scrubbed "all X posts following reports of inappropriate conversations with a 13-year-old when he was 20."
MrBeast star Chris Tyson deletes all X posts following reports of inappropriate conversations with a 13-year-old when he was 20. pic.twitter.com/B7Yq0gLlID— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 22, 2024
The 28-year-old YouTube star confirmed last year in an interview on content creator Anthony Padilla's show that hormone replacement therapy "saved my life."
"For so long, every day I would go to bed and I would have vivid dreams that I was a woman. And I would wake up in the morning and it was just like getting ripped out of a reality that I didn't want to be taken out of," Tyson said in the interview.
While Tyson chooses to act as a woman, another friend of James Donaldson, also known as Mr. Beast, Chandler Hallow, apparently found Jesus.
Chris from Mr. Beast: Abandons his wife and child to pretend he’s a woman— Smash Baals (@smashbaals) July 1, 2024
Chandler from Mr. Beast: Becomes a Christian and does Bible studies on TikTok
Which way, Western man? pic.twitter.com/r3ljV34sZW
Everyday it makes more sense why Chandler Hallow left the Mr Beast crew to read bible verses on Tiktok.— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 22, 2024
He must’ve seen unspeakable things about Kris Tyson pic.twitter.com/ipxPqZ9iAh
Certainly, there are a lot of questions here.