Mr. Beast's Co-Host Deletes X Posts After Reports Swirl Of Inappropriate Conversations With Minor 

Mr. Beast's YouTube empire is under scrutiny after his friend and collaborator Ava Kris Tyson, formerly known as Chris Tyson, scrubbed at least one of his social media accounts after reports suggesting potential involvement in sexual conversations with a minor.

"Mr. Beast Co-Host Trans Kris Tyson outted for sending s*xual messages to 13 year old," media outlet TheQuartering wrote on X.

Mr Beast Co-Host Trans Kris Tyson outted for sending s*xual messages to 13 year old.



Not One Single Article.



None. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) July 22, 2024

X user Clown World wrote that Tyson scrubbed "all X posts following reports of inappropriate conversations with a 13-year-old when he was 20."

MrBeast star Chris Tyson deletes all X posts following reports of inappropriate conversations with a 13-year-old when he was 20. pic.twitter.com/B7Yq0gLlID — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 22, 2024

The 28-year-old YouTube star confirmed last year in an interview on content creator Anthony Padilla's show that hormone replacement therapy "saved my life."

"For so long, every day I would go to bed and I would have vivid dreams that I was a woman. And I would wake up in the morning and it was just like getting ripped out of a reality that I didn't want to be taken out of," Tyson said in the interview.

While Tyson chooses to act as a woman, another friend of James Donaldson, also known as Mr. Beast, Chandler Hallow, apparently found Jesus.

Chris from Mr. Beast: Abandons his wife and child to pretend he’s a woman



Chandler from Mr. Beast: Becomes a Christian and does Bible studies on TikTok



Which way, Western man? pic.twitter.com/r3ljV34sZW — Smash Baals (@smashbaals) July 1, 2024

Everyday it makes more sense why Chandler Hallow left the Mr Beast crew to read bible verses on Tiktok.



He must’ve seen unspeakable things about Kris Tyson pic.twitter.com/ipxPqZ9iAh — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 22, 2024

Certainly, there are a lot of questions here.