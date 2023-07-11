MSNBC's 'Fitness=Fascism' Article Resurfaces As Rogan And Musk Tweet It Out

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

An MSNBC article from last year that seriously argued being fit and healthy its a ‘gateway drug’ to becoming a ‘Neo-Nazi’ has resurfaced after both Joe Rogan and Elon Musk tweeted about how insane it is.

MSNBC ‘columnist‘ Cynthia Miller-Idriss created the ludicrous piece in March of 2022, claiming “the far right has taken advantage of pandemic at-home fitness trends to expand its decade-plus radicalization of physical mixed martial arts.”

The writer also pointed to a separate report that claimed “a network of online ‘fascist fitness’ chat groups on the encrypted platform Telegram are recruiting and radicalizing young men with neo-Nazi and white supremacist extremist ideologies.”

“Initially lured with health tips and strategies for positive physical changes, new recruits are later invited to closed chat groups where far-right content is shared,” the article continued.

Podcast king Rogan tweeted out a link to the piece Monday:

Being healthy is “far right.” Holy fuck. https://t.co/EZ8kqpX3mF — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 10, 2023

Musk then followed up:

MSNBC thinks you’re a nazi if you work out lmaooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Grabien media’s Tom Elliot noted how being a normal healthy person is now somehow considered weird.

MSNBC Exclusive! We take a deep dive into weird world of "far right" Americans & their bizarre infatuation w/ eating healthy, going outside, staying fit, & having meaningful relationships. https://t.co/8Tppp53nqd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2023

There’s always a darker agenda at play:

They want you unfit and at their mercy. pic.twitter.com/oINke49PEs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 10, 2023

