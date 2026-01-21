NIH Lab Studying Deadly Pathogens Reported Biological Incident In November: Federal Records

The White Coat Waste Project - which you may remember for exposing Dr. Anthony Fauci's sick experiments on beagles in 2024 - has obtained a document revealing that the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana reported a biological incident in November 2025.

The National Institutes of Health’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories campus in Hamilton is flanked by boulders in front and mountains in back.(Katheryn Houghton/KFF Health News)

RML, which operates BSL-2, BSL-3, and BSL-4 'full suit' laboratories notably studies viral hemorrhagic fevers such as Ebola, Marburg and Lassa virus, as well as coronaviruses, dangerous bacteria, tuberculosis, tick-borne pathogens (Rocky Mountain spotted fever, for example), West Nile virus, Prion diseases, and others.

According to a November 2025 biosafety report obtained by WCWP, a 'Form 3' was reported to the Federal Select Agent Program on Nov. 13, 2025. Form 3 is a mandatory notification form used to alert the Federal Select Agent Program of any 'theft, loss, or release' involving select agents or toxins, Infowars' Breanna Morello reports after interviewing WCWP's Justin Goodman - who called Rocky Mountain Laboratories 'one of the most dangerous biolabs in the country.'

White Coat Waste Project obtained this BSO report from RML, via Infowars

Watch:

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



A Fauci federal bio lab in Montana can’t locate a biological agent.



The biological agent is either stolen, lost or was released, according to documents obtained by The White Coat Waste Project.



SVP @JustinRGoodman joins me to detail the new documents. pic.twitter.com/NmwQ70tod9 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 20, 2026

Partial transcript below:

Morello: "You've recently obtained these documents over at the White Coat Waste Project, which detail specifically the threat that a bio agent, which apparently is classified as potentially posing a severe threat to public health, has been either stolen, lost, or released. What are some of the details behind this concerning story?"

Goodman: "Now, we recently—last week—exposed how Jay Bhattacharya, NIH director, just gave another $2 million to a bat lab being built at Colorado State University to provide animals for infection studies. Both the Colorado State and, as you mentioned, the Rocky Mountain Lab... Now, the Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Montana is run by Fauci's former NIH division, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"It is very infamous. The Rocky Mountain Lab is where ticks were weaponized with NIH and DOD to spread Lyme and other diseases back to the 1960s and '70s. More recently, White Coat Waste exposed how—a couple years prior to the pandemic—the Rocky Mountain Laboratory was cloning coronaviruses that Peter Daszak and the Wuhan lab were finding out in bat caves in Wuhan. They were cloning those viruses at Rocky Mountain Laboratory."

"These are the same viruses that the Wuhan Lab was doing gain-of-function with, putting spike proteins around at around the same time. The Rocky Mountain Lab has a very sordid history doing the most dangerous experiments in this country—Ebola, plague, anthrax, lots of different hemorrhagic fevers that have no cure and 90-95% kill rates in people. So we've been following the money to the Rocky Mountain Lab because this new Colorado State bat lab is going to be supplying bats to these facilities.

"Now, what we just uncovered is that in November 2025—just a couple months ago—quietly, NIH posted a biosafety test to see if there's any from Rocky Mountain Lab, indicating that a select agent... Now, select agents are very deadly pathogens—serious health concerns for both humans and livestock. These are things used as bioweapons, things like ricin, anthrax, Ebola, tularemia. The Rocky Mountain Lab report just has a very benign item—if you didn't know what we were looking for—one of these pathogens was either accidentally released, lost, or stolen from this NIH-funded bioagent lab that participates in dangerous animal experiments with the military.

"So we don't know exactly what that agent was and what happened, but we do know there's a serious biosafety breach at one of the most dangerous biolabs in the country, run by the NIH. And we only know about this because we stumbled upon this document when we were digging into what's currently happening at the Rocky Mountain Lab because of its tie to this very controversial bat lab project at Colorado State, which has gone viral—pun intended—over the last couple weeks."