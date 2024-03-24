Nothing To See Here, Just A Man Waving A Severed Human Leg Around And Eating It

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Video footage shot in Wasco, California appears to show a crazed maniac waving around a severed human leg and taking bites out of it before police apprehended him Friday.

Reports have suggested that the man ‘stole’ the leg from the scene of a train accident, where a person was earlier hit and killed.

The footage shows the man, identified as 27-year-old Resendo Tellez, holding and examining the limb, with witnesses saying he was eating parts of it, before attempting to walk away waving it around as multiple police cars close in on him.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

Graphic.



Verified video shows a Latino man in Wasco, Calif. appearing to bite into the severed leg of a person who was hit and killed by an Amtrak train today. Deputies arrested Resendo Tellez for removing evidence from a scene of an accident. pic.twitter.com/rxC3jmj2gK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 22, 2024

Here is a censored version, in case the uncensored graphic version above is removed:

JUST IN: California man arrested for allegedly eating a severed leg that he took from a pedestrian who was struck by a train.



The incident happened in Wasco, California.



According to police, 27-year-old Resendo Tellez removed a leg from an Amtrak Station.



Tellez was seen… pic.twitter.com/Wv0npYZUmP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2024

Tellez was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, and for taking ‘evidence’ from the accident scene.

He was also charged with misdemeanor removal of human body parts from an area that is not a cemetery without law enforcement approval.

Some reports claim he was also charged with mutilating the body, supporting the claim that he had devoured some of it.

This is the kind of thing happening most days now in Democrat run shithole American cities.

Perhaps NBC News will report the leg as being “abandoned”?

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.