Number of Measles Cases In Canada Almost Triple That Of US

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The number of measles cases in Canada this year is nearly triple that of the United States, according to a July 28 weekly monitoring report from the Canadian government.

A sign outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, in Seminole, Texas, on Feb. 21, 2025. Julio Cortez/AP Photo

As of July 19, confirmed measles cases reported in Canada had reached 3,878, according to the report. This is 2.9 times the 1,333 confirmed cases reported in the United States as of July 29, according to a July 30 update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Canada, measles infections, both confirmed and probable, have been reported from 10 jurisdictions—Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Ontario has the highest number of cases, with 2,301 confirmed and probable infections. Alberta has had 1,450 cases, Manitoba 167, and British Columbia 140.

The current measles outbreak in Canada began in New Brunswick in October last year and has since continued to spread across several provinces, the government report said.

“Measles has been eliminated in Canada since 1998, and therefore endemic transmission no longer takes place in the country. However, cases continue to occur sporadically, usually due to importation from regions where measles is circulating,” it said.

According to World Health Organization data published in July, Canada ranked ninth in the list of nations that reported measles cases over the previous six months.

Ahead of Canada were Yemen, Pakistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Romania, and Nigeria.

Some of these nations—Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Nigeria—ranked among the top 10 new immigrant nationalities that arrived in Canada last year, according to data from Statista.

The 3,878 confirmed measles infections in Canada are a very high number compared to past years.

“From 1998 to 2024, there were an average of 91 measles cases reported in Canada annually, with between 0 and 752 cases reported each year,” according to the report.

As for the United States, the 1,333 confirmed measles cases, of which 13 percent involved hospitalization, were reported across 40 states, according to the CDC update.

Americans aged 5–19 years account for the highest share of infections, closely followed by those aged 20 and above, and children under the age of 5. Out of the total, 92 percent are among people who are either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, the agency said.

In total, there have been three confirmed deaths from measles in the United States this year.

Spokespersons from the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently said in emails to The Epoch Times that the risk of measles infection for the overall U.S. population is low.

Infection rates among Americans are less than 0.4 per 100,000 individuals, which is less than in other developed nations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Spain, and France.

“Measles risk is higher in U.S. communities with low vaccination rates in areas with active measles outbreaks or with close social and/or geographic linkages to areas with active measles outbreaks. CDC continues to recommend MMR vaccines as the best way to protect against measles,” they said, referring to the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

However, they clarified that “the decision to vaccinate is a personal one. People should consult with their healthcare provider to understand their options to get inoculated and should be informed about the potential risks and benefits associated with vaccines.”

This year’s measles case numbers in the United States are a 33-year high.

Vaccination Impact

According to a Jan. 17 post by the CDC, two doses of MMR are recommended by doctors to protect against measles.

But the agency highlights that while MMR usually protects people against measles and rubella for life, immunity against mumps could decline over time.

“Some vaccinated people may still get measles, mumps, or rubella if they are exposed to the viruses. It could be that their immune system didn’t respond as well as they should have to the vaccine; their immune system’s ability to fight the infection decreased over time; or they have prolonged, close contact with someone who has a virus,” the CDC said.

“However, disease symptoms are generally milder in vaccinated people. They are also less likely to spread the disease to other people.”

MMR vaccines may result in mild side effects such as soreness or swelling at the site where the vaccine was given, fever, temporary pain and stiffness in the joints, and mild rashes. While more serious side effects are rare, such adverse effects can include a high fever that can lead to seizures, the agency said.

In April, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said people should consider getting a measles vaccine as it could limit the spread of the disease.

On July 14, Kennedy said he does not plan on declaring a public health emergency for measles and that the United States was dealing well with the infection.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.