Officials Tracking Growing Outbreak Of Legionnaires' Disease In New York

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

An outbreak of serious pneumonia is growing in New York, officials said on July 5.

Eighteen cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been confirmed in several Manhattan neighborhoods, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said late Sunday, up from 14 earlier in the day and 10 on Saturday.

The cases are clustered in three zip codes, 10028, 10128, and 10075, on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the department said.

We’re investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease on the Upper East Side (ZIP codes 10028 & 10128). If you live or work in this area or visited the area since late June and are experiencing flu-like symptoms, contact a healthcare provider immediately: https://t.co/0rXv78p1V1 pic.twitter.com/Z4i7iYnnaB — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 3, 2026

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which grow in warm water. The disease shares symptoms with influenza, such as fever and chills, and can be fatal if left untreated.

No deaths have yet been reported with the current outbreak.

People who live in the zip codes, or who have recently visited the east side of Central Park, should monitor for symptoms, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said in a statement.

People who experience symptoms should see a health care provider immediately.

Treatment for pneumonia typically includes antibiotics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Certain individuals are more vulnerable to the disease, including individuals aged 50 and older and those who smoke or vape.

One way people can contract Legionnaires’ disease is by breathing in water vapor or mist containing Legionella bacteria. People cannot get the disease from other people.

The probable source of the bacteria is a water cooling tower in the area, according to health officials.

The systems, usually located on top of buildings, control the temperature of cooling systems, such as refrigeration and spray mist systems, which contain the bacteria.

The city’s health department is testing all the cooling towers in the area.

“This is not an issue with any building’s plumbing system. It is safe for you to drink water, bathe, shower, cook, and use your air conditioner,” health officials said in a notice to residents.

“Continuing to use your air conditioner is especially important when the city is experiencing extreme heat and temperatures reach dangerously high levels.”

There have been outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease in the past from plumbing systems in buildings, but there are no signs that this is the case with the current situation, according to officials.

Officials first reported the cluster of cases on July 2. They said at the time that any owners of buildings where cooling towers tested positive for the Legionella bacteria would be directed to carry out full remediation.

A Legionnaires’ disease cluster in central Harlem, also in Manhattan, sickened 114 people in 2025 and left seven dead.