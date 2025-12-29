Oh Crap: Over-The-Counter Medicines, Other Items Recalled Over Feces Contamination

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) late last week announced that a distributor is recalling its FDA-regulated products because of the presence of bird and rodent feces at a Minneapolis facility.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in White Oak, Md., on June 5, 2023. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

Minneapolis-based Gold Star Distribution Inc. said on Dec. 26 that it’s recalling all of its FDA-regulated products including over-the-counter cold and flu medications, dietary supplements, pet foods, cosmetics, medical devices, and foods that were distributed in locations primarily in Minnesota.

The reason for the action is “potential Salmonella contamination, presence of rodent and avian contamination, and insanitary conditions during the storage process,” the FDA said in a description of the recall.

According to a statement from Gold Star, people who consume or handle the products may become ill because of “adulteration from pests, including rodents, birds and insects.” The FDA found that the company facilities harbored “rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held.”

“These conditions create a significant risk that products held at the facility may have been contaminated with filth and harmful microorganisms,” it said.

No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the FDA notice.

Health authorities say Salmonella infections may cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. Salmonella can sometimes enter the bloodstream, causing more significant illnesses such as endocarditis, arthritis, and arterial infections.

In rare cases, the bacterial infections can be fatal. Young children, older people, and individuals with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk of developing severe illness.

Officials also say that individuals who may be sick with the bacterial infection should call their health care provider right away if they have more severe symptoms, including a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit in combination with diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, or diarrhea for more than three days without signs of improvement

Other serious symptoms include excessive vomiting or signs of dehydration such as dry mouth, dry throat, less frequent urination, and feeling dizzy or lightheaded when standing. Antibiotics are often used to treat people with severe Salmonella infections, and patients with diarrhea are advised to drink more fluids.

Recall Includes Medication

The recalled products include over-the-counter cold and flu medications, according to the FDA and the company, including some Tylenol, Advil, Benadryl, DayQuil, NyQuil, Excedrin, Alka-Seltzer, and Motrin products.

A number of other products are affected by the recall. A full list of the items can be found on the FDA’s website.

People who have any questions can contact Gold Star at 612-617-9800 or report any adverse reactions to the FDA via its website.