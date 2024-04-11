O.J. Simpson Dead At 76 After Cancer Battle

OJ Simpson, the once-celebrated football star who was famously acquitted in the 1994 murder case of his ex-wife and her friend, is dead after a multi-year cancer battle. He was 76yo.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," a statement from the family read, which was posted on X.

In May 2023, OJ posted a video on X detailing how he recently "caught cancer" and "had to do the whole chemo thing."

According to TMZ News, "OJ had reportedly been battling prostate cancer in recent years, and his health took a turn for the worse of late -- with him landing in hospice care within the past few months."

Back in the mid-90s, Baby boomers, GenX, and some older millennials remember days after the killings, Simpson was with longtime friend Al Cowlings in a white Ford Bronco in a low-speed televised chase through Los Angeles. Simpson was in the back seat with a handgun, threatening to kill himself.

