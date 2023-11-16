One In Four Young People In The World Feels Lonely

A recent study by Gallup and Meta, "The Global State of Social Connections," highlights just how prevalent loneliness is today.

The survey, which interviewed people aged 15+ in 142 countries from June 2022 to February 2023, provides insight on the prevalence of loneliness in different age groups.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, the results show that, globally, 25 percent of respondents between 15 and 18 years old feel "very lonely" or "fairly lonely."

This is even higher among those aged 19 to 29, with 27 percent of participants experiencing significant levels of loneliness. Respondents aged over 65 show a lower rate of loneliness, with only 17 percent reporting significant levels of isolation.

You will find more infographics at Statista

While the coronavirus pandemic increased the feeling of isolation for many people, this data suggests that loneliness continues to afflict a high number of people, even now lockdowns have passed.

Loneliness can have serious health implications, with social isolation having been linked to an increased risk of several chronic diseases, such as diabetes and dementia, as well as mental health disorders including anxiety and depression.

Regarding the reasons why people may feel alone, the study clarifies that the data collected "contributes to explaining how people feel, but it is necessary to continue researching to find out why."