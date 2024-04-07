Only 59% Of Americans Are 'Satisified' With Their Health

Tomorrow, Sunday, marks World Health Day and the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization.

The theme this year is: "My health, my right" and was chosen by the WHO to "champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination."

With this in mind, Statista's Anna Fleck looks at data to find out: how satisfied are we with our health?

According to the Statista Consumer Insights macro-survey, respondents in Nigeria were particularly likely to say that they are satisfied or very satisfied with their general state of health in the last twelve months (85 percent).

By contrast, respondents in South Korea responded more negatively, with only 36 percent answering that they are satisfied or very satisfied with their health.

It’s worth noting here that this data does not necessarily mean that the inhabitants of South Korea are in worse health than those of Nigeria, for example, but that perceptions of health may differ.

This survey does not offer a look at the level of health of the population, but a glimpse of how people in different countries perceive their general state of health.