"People Love It": Trump Talking To Dems About 'Direct Payment' Health Care Plans

President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he's spoken with congressional Democrats about a plan to hand people cash that they can use to purchase their own health insurance.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media aboard Air Force One as he departs for Florida from Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Oct. 31, 2025. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

"I’ve had personal talks with some Democrats," Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, FL before returning to DC, adding that he talked to the dems "about paying large amounts of dollars back to the people."

Trump appears to be talking about a plan floated by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) - chairman of the Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee, and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who want to overhaul Obamacare by creating individual accounts that would direct money to people rather than insurance companies. Last week Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham that he supports the idea.

"People love it," Trump said of the idea. "The insurance companies are making a fortune. Their stock is up over a thousand percent over a short period of time. They are taking in hundreds of billions of dollars, and they’re not really putting it back, certainly not like they should."

When asked about the idea, Trump told Ingraham that he wants "the money to go into an account for people where the people buy their own health insurance."

"The insurance will be better. It’ll cost less. Everybody’s going to be happy. They’re going to feel like entrepreneurs," he told the host, adding that the plan could be called "Trumpcare," while slamming Obamacare over skyrocketing premiums in recent years.

Democrats made extending an enhanced ACA (Obamacare) credit central to their refusal to reopen the government earlier this month - refusing to go along with a short-term spending bill that didn't include that priority until they ultimately caved after Senate Majority Leader John Thune promised them a December vote on the matter.

A group of eight Democrats then cut a deal with Republicans to reopen the government without winning a concession from the GOP to extend the subsidies. Retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), one of the eight, has led negotiations between a group of 10-12 Republicans and Democrats, but many GOP senators say they are opposed to the premium subsidies. A Senate aide familiar with the negotiations told The Hill that roughly 20 Democratic offices have put out feelers on a potential deal to extend the subsidies. -The Hill

Will 'Trumpcare' render that moot?