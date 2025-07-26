Peter Hotez Panics After Heavily-Vaxxed Caller Reveals "Worst Experience Ever" Post-Booster

Via VigilantFox.com

Infamous vaccine pusher Dr. Peter Hotez recently had an uncomfortable moment during what started as a softball radio interview on Hello Houston.

Everything was going his way. The hosts praised Hotez for battling “disinformation” and hung on to his every word as if it were gospel.

But then, things went off the rails when a possibly vaccine-injured woman called into the show.

Carol, who says she keeps up with her boosters, asked Hotez over the phone why she suffered the “worst experience [she] ever had” just two days after her last COVID shot.

The moment felt like watching a train wreck in real time.

She described how she was so exhausted she was sleeping 16 hours a day, and had a “really bad cough with deep phlegm.”

At first, Hotez assumed she’d had a severe case of COVID. But to his shock, Carol told him she had NEVER had COVID.

Hotez scrambled for an explanation:

“So, what possibly could have happened is in between the time you got the booster and the immune response kicks in, you could have gotten some intercurrent viral infection, such as Covid or flu or a gazillion other things. So sometimes it’s hard to know what’s ascribed to a SIDE EFFECT of the vaccine versus some other intercurrent illness.”

Notice that in the last line, Hotez says the quiet part out loud: “side effect.”

He realizes: “Oh, sh*t, this could be a vaccine-injured person.”

But instead of acknowledging that possibility, he spins an explanation to confuse her into thinking the symptoms could have come from something else—just two days after the shot.

Just watch the clip. It’s never the jab with these people.