President Trump Unveils 'The Great Healthcare Plan'

President Donald Trump unveiled what he's calling "The Great Healthcare Plan" on Thursday morning, promising to fundamentally restructure how Americans purchase and pay for healthcare by cutting out insurance company middlemen and putting money directly into consumers' hands.

Trump’s plan targets prescription drug prices, insurance premiums, and industry transparency. At the heart of the plan is a radical shift in how healthcare subsidies work—rather than payments flowing to insurance companies, the government would send money directly to individuals who would then shop for their own coverage.

"Instead of putting the needs of big corporations and special interests first, our plan finally puts you first and puts more money in your pocket," Trump said in his announcement. "The government is going to pay the money directly to you. It goes to you, and then you take the money and buy your own healthcare. Nobody's ever heard of that before, and that's the way it is."

A central component of the plan locks in discounts on prescription drugs through Trump's Most Favored Nation Drug Pricing Agreement.

“Now, when you hear about that, for 40 years they've been trying to do it, but they never were able to do it,” Trump said. “No other president was able to do it. I got every other country to approve it.”

He added, “By the use of tariffs and other things, they all approved it. Nobody else got it. No other president got it.”

The president projected dramatic savings, stating that "prescription drugs will come way, way down" with some medications seeing price reductions of between 300-500% starting this month at TrumpRx.gov. Rather than Americans paying the highest drug prices globally, Trump promised they would now pay the lowest international rate.

"The lowest price in the world is what you're gonna pay," he promised. "Before you were paying the highest price in the world by far, and the politicians did nothing about it."

Trump also took aim at Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

“Obamacare was designed to make insurance companies rich,” he said.

“I call it the Unaffordable Care Act, with billions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies that helped their stock prices skyrocket over 1,700% as you paid more money for healthcare every single year. More and more, the premiums went higher and higher.”

According to Trump, his plan would redirect those subsidies from insurers to individual health savings accounts, allowing consumers to purchase their own coverage.

"You'll make a great deal. You'll get better healthcare for less money," Trump promised.

Additional premium reductions would come from eliminating "giant kickbacks to insurance brokers and corporate middlemen" and fully funding the Cost Sharing Reduction program, a previously neglected provision that could cut premiums on popular Obamacare plans by 10 to 15 percent.

Another key component of the plan is mandatory transparency measures to expose industry pricing practices. The plan would require insurance companies to publish rate and coverage comparisons "in very plain English" and disclose detailed information about claim payouts versus profits.

"In other words, you will be able to watch the scam," Trump said, suggesting the disclosures would reveal industry profiteering.

The plan would require insurers to disclose claim denial rates and appeal outcomes, while forcing any hospital or insurer that accepts Medicare or Medicaid to publicly post all prices. The goal is to eliminate surprise costs and give patients real visibility into what they’re paying for.

President Trump said transparency would let patients shop smarter. “You are never surprised, and you can easily shop for a better deal or better care,” he explained, adding that consumers would end up with “a better deal and better care.” Invoking the idea that sunlight is the best disinfectant, Trump argued that full price visibility would drive competition and push costs down.

While Trump can implement some measures through executive action, he acknowledged he can’t do this alone.

“I’m calling on Congress to pass this framework into law without delay, have to do it right now, so that we can get immediate relief to the American people, the people I love,” he said.

THE GREAT HEALTHCARE PLAN.



President Donald J. Trump unveils the Great Healthcare Plan to lower costs and deliver money directly to the American people. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VWtNZzNbQC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2026

More details about the plan can be found on the White House website.