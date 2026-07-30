Red Cross Declares National Blood Crisis As Type-O Supply Falls Below One-Day Inventory

The American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis Monday, warning that its supply of type O positive blood has fallen below a one-day national inventory and that summer donations are running at their lowest level in four years.

The shortfall has already caused the organization to restrict distributions of type O blood to hospitals, a step that can force providers to prioritize among patients awaiting transfusions. The Surgeon General's office has joined the Red Cross in calling on eligible donors to schedule appointments.

Type O accounts for roughly 60% of Red Cross blood distributions and is used in both routine care and emergency treatment. O positive, the most commonly transfused type, can be safely given to about 80% of patients, while O negative serves as the universal type used when a patient's blood type is unknown.

Blood demand generally rises during the summer months, but collections this year have failed to keep pace. Red Cross officials attributed the gap to extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses, each of which can reduce donor turnout or disqualify would-be donors, the organization said.

"The Red Cross takes its responsibility as the nation's largest single provider of blood products incredibly seriously and has worked tirelessly to strengthen the blood supply for our hospital partners," said Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. "Following our first-ever national blood crisis in 2022, we put additional safeguards in place to help prevent a crisis like that from happening again. But this summer, blood donations simply are not keeping pace with hospital demand, and inventories, especially type O blood, remain under significant strain. Every donation has the potential to help save lives, and we urgently need everyone who is eligible to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible."

An extended shortage could delay elective surgeries, complicate trauma care and slow other treatments that depend on timely access to transfusions.

The declaration is the second national blood crisis in the organization's history. The first, in January 2022, followed a convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, winter storms and staffing shortages. In 2024, the Red Cross warned of an emergency blood shortage but did not escalate the designation to a crisis.

The organization is offering incentives to draw donors. Those who give blood by July 31, 2026, will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email valued at up to $15, including fees. Donors who give between August 1st and August 31st will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email.