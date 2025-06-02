Reishi Mushroom: An Ancient Mushroom For Modern Health Benefits

Authored by Ben Lam and JoJo Novaes via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Lingzhi (Reishi Mushroom) is a medicinal mushroom regarded as a precious Chinese medicinal herb since ancient times. It is well known for its benefits of “tonifying the five internal organs and prolonging life.”

Neelakandi/Shutterstock

In NTDTV’s “Health 1+1” program, Shu Rong, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner and director of Dr. Rong’s Clinic in Cambridge, England, gave an in-depth analysis of the efficacy of Reishi Mushroom, how to take it, and key points for purchasing. She also provided us with practical health advice and identified risk groups that should avoid eating it.

Reishi Mushroom’s Many Health Benefits

Reishi Mushroom provides nourishment to all organs, Shu said. The ancient TCM text on agricultural and medicinal plants, “Shennong’s Herbal Classics,” lists Reishi Mushroom as a “superb product,” which means it can be taken for a long time without side effects, and its continued use will produce better and better results. The book records the beneficial effects of two types of Reishi Mushroom—purple and red.

According to the ancient text, purple Reishi Mushroom was used to cure deafness and arthritis, strengthen muscles and bones, pacify the mind, promote fertility, and improve skin condition.

Red Reishi Mushroom was said to treat heart disease, memory loss, lack of concentration, and slow aging.

Modern medical research has confirmed that more than 200 polysaccharides and more than 400 secondary metabolites have been found in Reishi Mushroom. Reishi Mushroom is anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, can prevent cardiovascular disease, and prevent and treat diabetes. It can also improve respiratory diseases such as bronchitis, asthma, chronic cough, improve sleep, promote digestion, and regulate the function of our immune system.

6 Types of Reishi Mushroom

There are many varieties of Reishi Mushroom. Shu said that according to the renowned TCM classic “Compendium of Materia Medica,” Reishi Mushroom can be divided into six categories according to their colors. TCM believes that different colors correspond to different organs. Thus, different-colored Reishi Mushroom acts on various parts of the body.

1. Red Reishi Mushroom: enters the heart, improves cardiovascular health, pacifies the mind, enhances physical strength.

2. Purple Reishi Mushroom: enters the heart and kidneys, pacifies the mind, strengthens joints and tendons, and fights fatigue.

3. Black Reishi Mushroom: enters and protects the kidneys, promotes diuresis, nourishes the brain.

4. Yellow Reishi Mushroom: enters and nourishes the spleen, can nourish stomach functions, and balance the intestinal microecology.

5. White Reishi Mushroom: enters the lungs, can help lung health, relieve cough, and asthma.

6. Green Reishi Mushroom: enters the liver, can protect the liver, improve eyesight, relieve anxiety, soothe emotions.

Best Ways to Take Reishi Mushroom

Since Reishi Mushroom has mild medicinal attributes, it can regulate and improve physical fitness and usually requires long-term and continuous consumption to exhibit its full effects. Shu recommends primarily the following four forms of administration:

1. Broken Wall Reishi Mushroom Spore Powder

Reishi Mushroom spores are the reproductive part of Reishi Mushroom. They contain higher concentrations of active ingredients than Reishi Mushroom fruit bodies, but are not easily absorbed by the human body, so they need to be broken down. Breaking the peel is hard, so it’s best to buy ready-made Reishi Mushroom powder.

Shu recommends taking 1 to 2 grams per day of peeled Reishi Mushroom spore powder in 158-degree Fahrenheit water, split into 2 to 3 doses according to your condition. Healthy people without any symptoms can take it in the morning. Those with any illness should consult their doctor and adjust the dosage accordingly.

Shu said that seeing the full effects of Reishi Mushroom can take time. It may take up to one to two months for its full effects to become apparent.

2. Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil

The oil version extracted from Reishi Mushroom spores is easily absorbed and is thus suitable for older people. Reishi Mushroom spore oil is mostly sold in capsules. Be sure to pay attention to the product instructions and take it according to the doctor’s advice.

3. Reishi Mushroom Fruiting Body

Reishi Mushroom fruiting body refers to the main body of Reishi Mushroom, which can be ground into powder and eaten as it is. Due to its naturally bitter taste, it is often encapsulated for easier intake, with a typical dosage of 3 grams per day.

4. Reishi Mushroom Medicinal Diet

Reishi Mushroom fruiting bodies can be used to make medicinal food. Shu recommends a nutritious and delicious medicinal dish: “Adenophora, Polygonatum, Chinese Yam, Reishi Mushroom, and Lean Meat Soup.”

Ingredients

20 grams each of Reishi Mushroom, Adenophora sibiricum, Polygonatum odoratum, and dried Chinese yam

3 figs

15 grams of sweet apricot kernels

1 gram of preserved tangerine peel

250 grams lean meat

3 liters water

Preparation

Wash ingredients, slice the Reishi Mushroom, cut figs in half, blanch meat, then place all the ingredients into a clay pot.

Add water and boil for 10 minutes.

Reduce heat and simmer for 2 hours.

Add a little salt to add taste and serve.

According to Shu, this soup can moisten the lungs, relieve coughs, balance immune function, and enhance disease resistance. It is suitable for people with weak pulmonary function, prone to coughing and colds. However, even people who do not have a cough can eat it and use it as a health food.

Wild Reishi Mushroom Versus Its Cultivated Peer

Shu said that wild Reishi Mushroom is not necessarily better than cultivated Reishi Mushroom. Although the ancients may have been able to pick high-quality wild Reishi Mushroom due to a better environment or better expertise in identifying wild medicine, modern wild Reishi Mushroom may be contaminated by heavy metals, toxic plant spores, and other substances, which may endanger health.

The output of wild Reishi Mushroom is limited, and due to their different origins, the active ingredients vary greatly, the quality is difficult to control, and the efficacy varies a lot, she said. On the other hand, the active ingredients of cultivated Reishi Mushroom are relatively stable, resulting in a more reliable therapeutic effect. In addition, cultivated Reishi Mushroom has been evaluated and certified, making it a safer choice. Therefore, under normal circumstances, cultivated Reishi Mushroom can often achieve satisfactory results.

Guidance at Purchase

According to Shu, when purchasing Reishi Mushroom, we need to pay attention to the following:

Choose wild sources carefully. Be extra careful with wild Reishi Mushroom of unknown origin, as they may be toxic and even life-threatening. Choose certified products. For cultivated Reishi Mushroom, choose products from reliable sources. You need to check whether they have undergone qualified inspection programs with certification and proof of quality. It is better if the whole plant is intact: When purchasing Reishi Mushroom, choose the whole plant version. It should be one complete piece, without any damage or insect infestation. Pay attention to its grade identification: Grade identification directly indicates the toxicity of Reishi Mushroom, an important yardstick to ensure safety with no toxic contents.

Contraindications

Although Reishi Mushroom is a top-grade Chinese medicine, it is not suitable for everyone. Shu said the following people should avoid, or take it with caution:

1. People who are allergic to Reishi Mushroom. Shu said that an exceedingly small number of people may have allergic reactions to Reishi Mushroom. If you experience skin rashes or discomfort, such as bloating, after taking it, you should stop taking it immediately. People with allergies should be cautious and consult their doctors before taking Reishi Mushroom.

2. Infants and minors. Reishi Mushroom is often used primarily for the elderly, weak, and those who are prone to illness to help regulate their bodies. Under normal circumstances, infants, minors, and healthy adults only need a balanced diet to maintain good health. If the latter group of people feel they need to take Reishi Mushroom, they should first consult a doctor to confirm whether it is suitable for their physical condition.

3. Those with wounds. People with wounds or long-term unhealed injuries should not eat Reishi Mushroom. Because Reishi Mushroom promotes blood circulation and removes blood stasis, it may affect blood coagulation and hinder wound healing.

4. Those with an upcoming surgery. Reishi Mushroom should not be taken one week before surgery because it may interact with anesthetic drugs and affect their effectiveness. Since wounds need to heal as quickly as possible after surgery, the blood-activating effect of Reishi Mushroom can interfere with the coagulation mechanism and may prolong the healing process. Therefore, you should consider taking Reishi Mushroom only one to two weeks after surgery.

5. Those taking Western medicine. Reishi Mushroom may interact with certain drugs. People taking Western medicine are advised to consult a doctor to confirm whether it is appropriate for them to take Reishi Mushroom at the same time.

Note: Some of the herbs mentioned in this article may be unfamiliar, but they are generally available in health food stores and Asian markets. Treatment methods may vary depending on the person. Consult a health care professional for a personalized plan.