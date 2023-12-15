Reports Of White Lung Syndrome Emerge In The US

Authored by George Citroner via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Reports of a mysterious respiratory illness in China are sparking fears of a potential new pandemic.

Cases of what some are dubbing “white lung syndrome” have already been reported in several U.S. states, evoking chilling memories of the early days of COVID-19.

Health officials are racing to determine if this is simply the expected winter uptick of seasonal illnesses or if it could be a dangerous new pathogen. If the latter, the implications could be profound. Is history repeating itself? How quickly could this spread? How can you protect yourself?

Spike in Pediatric Pneumonia in China Hints at Possible New Contagion

Chinese media described overwhelmed children’s hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning Province (Northern China) in late November, according to a recent post on the International Society for Infectious Diseases’ online reporting system, ProMed.

Reported symptoms are high fever without cough, with some children developing lung nodules that can indicate bacterial infections like pneumonia.

Per the post, the Beijing Children’s Hospital lobby remained crowded with parents seeking treatment for their children’s pneumonia.

According to the post, the situation in Liaoning Province is “serious,” with the lobby of Dalian Children’s Hospital filled with sick children receiving intravenous drips. A Dalian Central Hospital staff member reportedly said that patients were waiting in line for two hours, and “we are all in the emergency department, and there are no general outpatient clinics.”

While only recently known, infectious disease website FluTrackers has logged reports of overwhelmed pediatric hospitals and cases of Mycoplasma pneumonia, caused by bacteria that often causes upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonia, in China since August.

China could be seeing a surge in respiratory infections as other countries did their first winter after COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted, Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, said on X. “They have already reported surge of #Mycoplasma pneumonia but this could be anything - let’s gather data,” she wrote.

Outbreak in Ohio Started in August

Ohio’s Warren County Health District (WCHD) reported an “extremely high number” of pediatric pneumonia cases this fall. The roughly 145 cases reported since August alone exceed average numbers and meet the state outbreak definition.

“We do not think this is a novel/new respiratory disease but rather a large uptick in the number of pneumonia cases normally seen at one time,” the WCHD said.

A parent questionnaire identified the most common symptoms as cough, fever, and fatigue. Detected pathogens include Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Streptococcus pneumoniae (strep), and adenovirus. Some media refer to the condition as “white lung syndrome” due to how infected lungs can appear under X-rays.

Evidence suggests a mix of the same pathogens causing illness in China, Dr. Christopher Calandrella, chair of emergency medicine at Northwell Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in New York, told The Epoch Times.

“Additionally, China recently lifted its pandemic restrictions, and as the population begins socializing more, it may contribute to an increase in cases, similar to what was experienced here in the United States last fall,” he said.

CDC Highlights New Vaccine Options

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently stated on its website that it is “monitoring reports of increased respiratory illness around the world,” including in China and Europe. However, the agency emphasized that pediatric pneumonia and other respiratory diseases typically rise each fall and winter.

The CDC also pointed out that, for the first time, there are now available “safe and effective immunizations” for three major viral respiratory illnesses: flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), an infectious virus that affects the lungs and airways and that can cause pneumonia.

China approved five new COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use amidst its current respiratory disease outbreak.

Currently, no data suggest these infections have different virulence or infectivity than U.S. pathogens, according to Dr. Calandrella, so there is no reason for alarm, he emphasized.

COVID-19 provided many critical lessons, including the vital role of hand hygiene, vaccines, and masks, “which can significantly reduce the risk of infections in general,” Dr. Calandrella added.

COVID-19 Shots Linked to Pneumonia

A little-discussed factor is whether these respiratory outbreaks may in some way be associated with COVID-19 vaccination.

A list of adverse events associated with Pfizer’s mRNA shot was released due to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, and according to the document, “atypical pneumonia” is one among hundreds of potential adverse reactions to receiving the gene-therapy-based drug, along with Mycoplasmal bronchitis, cardio-respiratory arrest, cardio-respiratory distress, and cough.

A 2022 Respirology Case Reports study presented the first organizing pneumonia case, a rare lung condition affecting the airways and air sacs, related to COVID-19 vaccination. A 78-year-old woman developed cough and breathing difficulty 10 days after her Pfizer shot.

Other research has found that vaccinated individuals’ immune function eight months post-second dose is lower than that of unvaccinated individuals. “As a safety measure, further booster vaccinations should be discontinued,” the study authors wrote.