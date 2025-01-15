RFK Jr. Effect: Cancer-Linked Red Dye Banned From US Foods

The Biden administration stole some of the spotlight from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee, with just five days remaining in President Joe Biden's first term.

Through the Food and Drug Administration, the Biden-Harris team took the initiative to ban the cancer-causing artificial food coloring Red No. 3, commonly found in highly processed toxic foods, including candy, chips, soda, and even cold medicine.

"The FDA is amending its color additive regulations to no longer allow for the use of FD&C Red No. 3 in food and ingested drugs in response to a 2022 color additive petition," the FDA wrote in a press release on Wednesday morning.

The agency that RFK Jr. has said to have been captured by the industrial processed foods complex continued, "The petition requested the agency review whether the Delaney Clause applied and cited, among other data and information, two studies that showed cancer in laboratory male rats exposed to high levels of FD&C Red No. 3 due to a rat specific hormonal mechanism."

"Manufacturers who use FD&C Red No. 3 in food and ingested drugs will have until January 15, 2027 or January 18, 2028, respectively, to reformulate their products," the agency noted, adding, "However, foods imported to the U.S. must comply with U.S. requirements."

We are witnessing the early chapters of a food revolution set to sweep the nation under Trump 2.0. Dubbed the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, the 'RFK Jr. Effect' will likely result in dismantling the processed foods industrial complex that has poisoned Americans for decades.

BREAKING: The FDA is banning Red Dye 3, citing cancer concerns. RFK effect. pic.twitter.com/GvaY8KVIRx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2025

6. Red 3 and Red 40



Red 40 is the most used dye in America.



Linked "inextricably" to thyroid tumors in rats, a ban was proposed on Red 3 but was never implemented in America despite being banned entirely in the UK and Switzerland pic.twitter.com/OqA9nTvGpQ — Coach Kev - Belly Fat Pro (@AskCoachKev) September 17, 2022

This recent NYT "fact check" is absurd and proves RFK JR's point.

This is beyond parody.



The New York Times says RFK Jr. is “WRONG” about US foods containing artificial ingredients and dyes …



And then says US Froot Loops contain “red dye 40, yellow 5 and blue 1 as well as Butylated hydroxytoluene” while the Canadian version doesn’t. So …… pic.twitter.com/JKMc1V0ZfF — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) November 17, 2024

Trump 2.0, with RFK Jr. set to lead HHS, also needs to revive small farms and place the nation's food supply chain back into the hands of the people from majority control of globalist corporations.