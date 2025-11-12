RFK Jr. Exposes Big Pharma's Stranglehold On American Media

RFK Jr. sounds the alarm: the evening news isn’t just a broadcast - it’s a billion-dollar echo chamber for corporate interests.

As 'Camus' writes in a post on X, according to insiders, pharmaceutical giants bankroll up to 75% of ad revenue for TV news, flooding broadcasts with a barrage of drug commercials.

On a typical night, 17 out of 22 ads push pharmaceutical products directly to older viewers, the biggest spenders on prescriptions.

But the influence doesn’t stop with advertising.

RFK Jr. reveals that top anchors, like Anderson Cooper, earn staggering salaries - reportedly $20 million annually - with most of that money flowing from pharma-linked sponsorships.

When COVID hit, news content bent to fit the profit-driven narrative: anchors pushed fear, shamed dissent, and plastered daily death counts across screens, solidifying government orthodoxy that ultimately boosted their advertisers’ bottom lines.

Younger generations aren’t tuning in.

RFK Jr.’s own son, age 28, has never watched the evening news - he gets information elsewhere, free from pharma’s marketing grip.

Yet millions still absorb daily broadcasts shaped by drug and food company agendas.

Major cereal brands and processed food giants also dominate ad slots, securing outsized influence over what gets aired and what gets buried.

In a media landscape powered by corporate dollars, dissent is punished and alternative viewpoints get sidelined.

RFK Jr. suggests this is why critics face relentless blowback.

America’s news is brought to you by Big Pharma and Big Food - shaping the national conversation and fortifying profit-driven orthodoxies while independent voices get drowned out.

Watch the full clip below (h/t Camus)