RFK Jr. Has Millions On Hand To Fund 2024 Independent Run

Authored by Austin Alonzo via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has raised millions ahead of 2024. His campaign is already spending it to put together what could be the most notable third-party campaign in recent memory.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event in Miami, Fla., on Oct. 12, 2023. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

In an email to The Epoch Times, the Kennedy campaign's press secretary Stefanie Spear said the current focus is “getting Mr. Kennedy on the ballot in all 50 states.”

“We are spending most of our money on setting up field offices in every state, organizing volunteers, and organizing rallies,” Ms. Spear said.

Since announcing his intent to run as an independent rather than a Democrat in October, Mr. Kennedy has made 13 official campaign appearances in South Carolina, Maryland, Maine, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

At the end of September, the last time the Federal Election Commission released fundraising data for presidential campaigns and affiliated political action committees, Mr. Kennedy had raised $15 million.

According to FEC filings, Mr. Kennedy’s principal campaign committee, Team Kennedy, had about $6.1 million on hand at the end of September. It had spent about $8.9 million.

By comparison, Mr. Kennedy’s campaign had more cash on hand at the end of September than Republican Party candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Outside Support A fund supporting Mr. Kennedy, American Values 2024, said it had raised about $9.8 million in 2023 when its midyear report was filed with the FEC. It is a super political action committee (super PAC), meaning it can raise unlimited amounts of money but cannot directly coordinate with the candidate or campaign.

American Values 2024's biggest supporter, as of the end of June, was American businessman Timothy Mellon, an heir of the Mellon family, who is now living in Wyoming. He gave $5 million in April. Mr. Mellon was previously a donor to former President Donald Trump.

His second biggest donor was Gavin de Becker, leader of the private security firm Gavin de Becker & Associates, who gave a total of $4.5 million by the end of June.

In 2022, American Values 2024—then called People's Pharma Movement—raised $550,000 between July 29, 2022, and the end of that year. The principal donor was Mark Gorton, founder of New York-based trading and technology company Tower Research Capital, who gave $500,000 in 2022.

The Epoch Times previously reported American Values 2024 believes it can raise as much as $100 million by the end of 2024. As of the end of June 2023, the super PAC spent about $155,000 to support Mr. Kennedy's campaign.