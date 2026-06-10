RFK Jr. Responds To "Explosion" in Tick-Borne, WEF-Touted Alpha-Gal Syndrome

Authored By Ben Bartee at Armageddon Prose Substack

In response to a question on the topic posed by ZeroHedge reporter Liam Cosgrove, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently addressed the astronomical increase in alpha-gal syndrome, a tick-borne infection that causes potentially life-threatening allergic reactions to red meat:

“Last week, I went to New Hampshire… to address this explosion of alpha-gal, and we take it very seriously. One of the epicenters is Martha’s Vineyard where 50% of the adult population is now affected. It is really a devastating disease. You can’t eat red meat for the rest of your life. We are looking at medications that can serve as both prophylactics and also potentially cures for it. We’re funding those studies now and we’re working with the companies that are making those. We’ve also launched a major effort on tick control through a number of different strategies that address deer populations… Three ticks that are causing these, most of the tick-borne diseases, all breed on deer. And we’re looking at strategies for eliminating their breeding capacity.”

Secretary Kennedy tells me HHS is addressing the “explosion of Alpha Gal,” a tick-borne disease that leaves people with a life-long allergy to red meat.



Efforts include searching for a cure and reducing tick populations.



In the quoted tweet, you’ll see NYU “bioethics” professor… https://t.co/D1lLclY4bt pic.twitter.com/fWXxqmXqmL — Liam Cosgrove (@cosgrove_iv) June 8, 2026

Related: Bird Flu Engineered to Infect Humans Could Be Lab- Produced ‘in Months,’ Former CDC Director Says

Over the last month, a groundswell of anecdotal accounts and videos from farmers and ranchers across the country have flooded social media, depicting massive tick infestations on their properties.

Man films strange box of ticks dropped in woods -- one of many such reports pic.twitter.com/CWtMpaDzAm — Ben Bartee (@BenBartee) May 20, 2026

Apart from how to effectively treat alpha-gal syndrome for those infected, another questioning hanging in the air, as posed by Cosgrove but unaddressed by Kennedy, is whether the documented 5,566% increase in Alpha-Gal over the past ten years is an organic phenomenon or, like COVID, a man-made one.

“THE TICK THING IS NUTS” – JOE ROGAN & CONGRESSMAN TIM BURCHETT DON'T MINCE WORDS: “It’s Bill Gates.”



Joe Rogan: “A good friend of mine got bitten by a lone star tick and now has Alpha Gal syndrome. He can ONLY eat eggs and vegetables.” One bite. No more red meat. Ever. Your… pic.twitter.com/vfOaNbTIFp — Valerie Anne Smith (@ValerieAnne1970) May 24, 2026

As I reported in detail at Armageddon Prose in May against this backdrop, the national security state has a long history of weaponizing ticks at notorious research facilities like Fort Detrick and Plum Island, including proposals to dump diseased ticks on Cuban sugar plantations in the 1960s in order to undermine its economy, with the ultimate aim of triggering regime change.

Via Principia Scientific:

“During the Cold War, the United States maintained an active biological warfare program from 1943 until President Richard Nixon ordered its termination in 1969. Centered at Fort Detrick in Maryland*, the program explored various delivery systems for pathogens, including insects such as fleas, mosquitoes, and ticks. One notable experiment, Operation Big Itch in 1954, involved releasing approximately 670,000 fleas from cluster munitions to test their viability as disease vectors. ... with some work reportedly conducted at Plum Island, where large colonies of both soft and hard ticks were maintained. Wildlife, including deer and birds, moved freely between the island and the Connecticut mainland, creating potential pathways for pathogens to reach local populations. The program gained additional momentum during the Kennedy administration. In response to Cuba’s alignment with the Soviet Union, the United States launched Operation Mongoose, a covert campaign aimed at undermining Fidel Castro’s regime. Some proposals reportedly examined the use of disease-carrying insects to target Cuban agricultural workers, particularly in sugarcane and tobacco fields, in an effort to disrupt the island’s economy. While the full extent of these plans remains debated, declassified documents confirm that Project 112, authorized in 1962, expanded biological weapons testing and included research on mass insect production. Between 1966 and 1969, the U.S. military released 282,800 ticks labeled with radioactive carbon-14 along bird migration routes in Virginia. The goal was to study how ticks—and the diseases they might carry—could spread across wide areas. Notably, lone star ticks, previously not found north of the Mason-Dixon line, soon established populations on Long Island.”

Related: After Years of Covering For Fauci, Washington Post Acknowledges Beagle Torture

According to the account of a retired CIA black ops agent interviewed by investigative reporter Kris Newby in “Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons,” the covert weaponized tick program actually went live during Operation Mongoose, in which he participated.

Via The Spectator:

“On December 18 last year, Donald Trump signed into law an order to 'review and report on biological weapons experiments on and in relation to ticks [and] tick-borne diseases.' The investigation is long overdue but even so, the facts it uncovers will come as a shock to many. A growing body of evidence shows that during the Cold War ticks were tinkered with and used as delivery mechanisms for biological warfare agents. And these weaponized ticks may have been released both intentionally and unintentionally on an unsuspecting public by the US military… I met a man in his seventies who had been in black ops in the CIA. He told me that the strangest thing he ever did was drop infected ticks on Cuban sugarcane workers in 1962. I verified the details of what he told me – it turned out that the dropping of infected ticks in Cuba was a subproject of Operation Mongoose, which aimed to weaken Fidel Castro’s position in Cuba by destroying its economy... The US entomological bioweapons program was directed by the Chemical Corps, headquartered at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The program was almost as large and secretive as the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb. In 1951, Willy Burgdorfer, a medical zoologist with experience working with ticks and Q fever, was recruited from Basel, Switzerland, to conduct feasibility studies for Fort Detrick. His lab was based in the Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Hamilton, Montana, which was home to the largest living tick collection in the US. Burgdorfer often traveled to Fort Detrick, where he worked alongside former Nazi biowarfare scientists who had been allowed into the country through Operation Paperclip.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.