RFK Jr. Shatters The Measles Narrative With One Brilliant Point

RFK Jr. is perhaps the most impactful HHS Secretary we’ve ever seen - but if you read the mainstream news, you’d think his first 100 days were a disaster.

While chronic disease drains trillions from Americans every year, the press can’t stop obsessing over measles.

Just look at these headlines:

It makes you think measles is a really big problem, but in reality, it’s not.

RFK Jr. expertly flipped this media narrative on its head in real time during his Wednesday night appearance on NewsNation—and it was so brilliant the audience gave him a round of applause.

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked Kennedy:

“You weren’t saying that [get vaccinated] during COVID. That’s why people aren’t getting vaccinated. And now it’s a problem. How do you deal with that issue, and what responsibility do you have in terms of how people feel about getting vaccinated?”

Kennedy delivered a sharp, measured response. First, he pointed out that measles is a far smaller problem in the U.S. than it is globally.

He explained, “Right now we have about 842 cases, Chris. And Canada, they have about the same number. They have one-eighth of our population. Europe has ten times that number. Our numbers have plateaued.”

He noted that for years, the CDC has insisted the only way to manage measles is through universal vaccination. But Kennedy challenged that approach.

He argued that people who have concerns about the MMR vaccine—whether it’s due to aborted fetal debris or DNA particles—deserve access to treatment options.

“And that’s what we’re developing at CDC right now,” Kennedy said, “protocols for treating measles.”

Kennedy then delivered a devastating jab at the dominant measles narrative, putting everything into perspective and leaving the panel silent.

“I want to say this,” Kennedy began.

“We’ve had four measles deaths in this country in 20 years. We have 100,000 autism cases a year. We have 38% of our kids now are diabetic or pre-diabetic. That should be in the headlines,” he said.

*Applause erupted*

“When I was a kid, there were 2 million measles cases a year and none of them got headlines. And we had 400 deaths. We had deaths between 1 in 1,200 and 1 in 10,000. We have so many kids now who are afflicted by chronic disease. And the media never covers them. They only want to cover measles,” he added.

“And what I’ve been saying to people is, let’s pay attention to other illnesses as well—illnesses that are really, really damaging our country, that are existential for our country. We now spend almost a trillion dollars a year on diabetes and metabolic disorder,” Kennedy explained.

Then he drove the point home, contrasting the media’s obsession with measles to its silence on autism.

“By 2035, we’re going to be spending a million dollars a year on autism. Autism in 1970 was 1 in 10,000 Americans. Today, it’s 1 in 31. In California, it’s 1 in every 20 kids—1 in every 12.5 boys,” he said.

“This is what the media ought to be focusing on, and it’s not. And because of that, we don’t have the solutions and we don’t have the cures.”

During that 90-second stretch, the NewsNation panel sat there stunned in silence.

No pushback, no rebuttal.

That’s because they knew Kennedy was dropping undeniable truths.

Cuomo and friends understand the media’s job isn’t to inform parents or educate the public on real health solutions.

They’re only there to smear people like Kennedy and make mountains out of molehills. Because they know if they leave him unresisted, the public might get a little too close to the truth.

Watch the full video below: