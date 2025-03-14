RFK Jr. Warns Against Vaccinating Chickens For Bird Flu

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. advised against providing vaccines to poultry amid a bird flu outbreak that has caused a steep increase in egg prices in recent months.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Washington on Feb. 26, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In an interview with Fox News on March 11, Kennedy said his primary concern with providing shots to egg-laying chickens is that the vaccine doesn’t provide complete protection against avian influenza.

“All of my agencies advise against vaccination of birds because if you vaccinate with a leaky vaccine—in other words, a vaccine that does not provide sterilizing immunity, that does not absolutely protect against the disease—you turn those flocks into mutation factories,” he said in the interview.

It is “much more likely” to jump to other animals at that point, Kennedy said, adding that officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and Food and Drug Administration advised against vaccinating birds.

“It’s dangerous for human beings to vaccinate the birds,” he said.

Since an outbreak of bird flu in the United States started in 2022, millions of egg-laying hens have been culled to prevent the spread of the virus. Egg prices have skyrocketed as a result, increasing to $4.95 per dozen on average in January 2025, according to recent data.

“We’ve killed 166 million chickens. That’s why we have an egg crisis,” Kennedy told Fox’s Sean Hannity, adding that bird flu is not transmissible via eggs or food.

“Most of our scientists are against the culling operation. They think that we should be testing therapeutics on those flocks. They should isolate. You should let the disease go with them and identify the birds that survive, which are the birds that probably have a genetic inclination for immunity.”

The price for a dozen had consistently been about $2 for decades before the disease struck. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said recently that it expects egg prices to rise by 41 percent in 2025.

But the USDA reported last week that egg shortages are easing and wholesale prices are dropping, which might provide relief on the retail side before this year’s late Easter, which is three weeks later than last year’s. It said there had been no major bird flu outbreak for two weeks.

“Shoppers have begun to see shell egg offerings ... becoming more reliable although retail price levels have yet to adjust and remain off-putting to many,” the agency wrote in a March 7 report.

As for bird flu spreading to people, the CDC has said the risk to the public remains low.

“There is no known person-to-person spread at this time,” the CDC said in its most recent update on the virus, dated March 10.

So far, 70 people have taken ill with avian influenza, and one has died. Officials in Louisiana in December 2024 confirmed the death of a person older than 65 who had preexisting health issues.

The Trump administration has unveiled a plan to combat bird flu, including a $500 million investment to help farmers bolster biosecurity measures, $400 million in additional aid for farmers whose flocks have been affected by avian flu, and $100 million to research and potentially develop vaccines and therapeutics for U.S. chicken flocks, among other measures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.